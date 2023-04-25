Helping A Hero and Lennar Break Ground on Adapted Home for Cpl. Matthew Houston, USA (Ret.), an Amputee Injured in Iraq

Home sponsored by Bass Pro Shops, Caldwell Communities and Lennar

HOUSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping a Hero, a non-profit providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror, Bass Pro Shops, Caldwell Communities and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, broke ground on a wheelchair-accessible home for Cpl. Matthew Houston, USA (Ret). The home will be located in Lennar's Highlands community in Porter, TX.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured hundreds of people lined the streets waving American flags and holding handmade signs cheering "Welcome Home, Cpl. Houston."

The event featured special guests Helping a Hero Home Program founder Meredith Iler; Tate Stevens, an American country music artist and National Ambassador for Helping a Hero; Fred Caldwell, Chief Executive Officer of Caldwell Communities; and Michael Reamer, Houston Division President for Lennar.

The groundbreaking was part of Helping a Hero's 100 Homes Challenge, which was launched by Johnny Morris, Founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. Lennar has joined the effort and has committed to building ten homes for Helping a Hero as part of the 100 Homes Challenge. Homes by Lennar are being planned in Texas, Arizona, Florida and Colorado – with more homes to be added.

Lennar worked with Helping a Hero to adapt the new single-story, four bedroom, three-bath home into a fully wheelchair-accessible design that will provide the freedom Cpl. Houston needs to be independent. Cpl. Houston enjoys hunting and fishing and knows that all the outdoor activities offered by The Highlands will help him be the father he wants to be.

"No matter how painful it is or how hard it is, just set your goal and never give up, Cpl. Houston said. "Thank you to Helping a Hero, Bass Pro, Lennar and Caldwell Communities for making this home a reality. I am forever grateful."

"Cpl. Houston is a servant leader who has never had an adapted home," said Iler. "Helping a Hero is thrilled to partner with Lennar to design a wheelchair accessible home for Matthew – complete with wider doors and hallways, an adapted bathroom and other safety features to insure he has freedom inside his home."

"Giving back to the communities in which we build is a core value at Lennar and on behalf of our entire Houston Division, we are honored that Matthew chose a Lennar home," said Reamer. "Our team is happy to commit our time and resources to create an exceptional home for an extremely deserving American hero."

Cpl. Houston was working as an air conditioning installer when he enlisted in the Army following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. In November 2003, Cpl. Houston was injured in a explosion – suffering internal injuries and losing part of a leg.

During his deployment, however, Cpl. Houston met a female soldier and fell in love. They are still married and have three kids. Finding his lifetime partner and starting a family was the motivation Cpl. Houston needed to push through the pain and learn to walk on prosthetics.

About Helping A Hero:

Texas-based Helping a Hero is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-partisan organization providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror. Our principal activity is to provide specially adapted homes for qualifying service members as well as engage the community to provide services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Home recipients include veterans whose permanent injuries from combat have left them paraplegics, quadriplegics, amputees, blind, with severe burns and other injuries. Helping A Hero provides additional support programs including marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs support. Helping a Hero Outdoors has expanded to serve our heroes through hunting and fishing outings.

About the 100 Homes Challenge:

Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, launched the 100 Homes Challenge and committed to fund 25 percent of the cost of the next 100 Helping a Hero homes. Helping a Hero invites the public to join Johnny Morris in the 100 Homes Challenge by making a donation, however large or small, to help to fund the other 75 percent of the cost of these homes.

Helping A Hero is accepting applications from Post 9-11 wounded warriors needing a specially adapted home due to their combat injuries to become part of the 100 Homes Challenge. We also invite the public to Nominate a Hero. Both the home application and the Nominate a Hero form are available on our website at www.helpingahero.org.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

