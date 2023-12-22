Helping A Hero, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar Break Ground on Home for Wounded Veteran, SGT Luis Rosa-Valentin, USA (Ret.), in Homestead, FL

Home sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and Lennar

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping a Hero, a non-profit providing support for military personnel severely injured in the line of duty, Bass Pro Shops, and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today broke ground on a brand new Lennar home for SGT Luis Rosa-Valentin, USA (Ret), a triple amputee injured by an explosion while on duty in Iraq. The new adapted home is part of Lennar's Sedona community in South Miami-Dade County.

Helping a Hero, a non-profit providing support for military personnel severely injured in the line of duty, Bass Pro Shops, and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today broke ground on a brand new Lennar home for SGT Luis Rosa-Valentin, USA (Ret), a triple amputee injured by an explosion while on duty in Iraq. The community came out to welcome SGT Rosa-Valentin, USA (Ret) and his family to his new home. They were greeted by special guests from Helping a Hero, including Founder, Meredith Iler, Congressmen Brian Mast, as well as Lennar Southeast Regional Vice President, Carlos Gonzalez and many proud Lennar Associates.

Approximately 200 people lined the streets waving American flags and holding handmade signs cheering "Welcome Home, SGT Rosa-Valentin, USA (Ret)." SGT Rosa-Valentin and his family were greeted by special guests from Helping a Hero, including Founder, Meredith Iler, Congressmen Brian Mast, as well as Lennar Southeast Regional Vice President, Carlos Gonzalez and many proud Lennar Associates.

The groundbreaking is part of Helping a Hero's 100 Homes Challenge, which was launched by Johnny Morris, Founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. Lennar has joined the effort and committed to building 10 homes for Helping a Hero and plans to build more as part of the 100 Homes Challenge. Homes by Lennar are being built in Texas, Arizona, Florida and Colorado.

Lennar worked with Helping a Hero to design the new home, a Mulberry Floorplan encompassing 2,806 square feet with five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and a two-car garage, which will be fully accessible. The home is in a stunning location situated near Route 1 offering easy access to downtown Miami, as well as the Florida Keys, offering the best of what South Florida has to offer – including sandy beaches, restaurants, nightlife, entertainment venues and excellent ocean adventures on the Gulf Coast.

SGT Luis Rosa-Valentin's first day of basic training was September 11th, 2001. After basic training he went to Air-borne school and was sent to the 3rd Infantry Division where he participated in the invasion of Iraq in 2003 with the C-co 2/7 Infantry and fought as part of Task Force 3-69, which notably seized Saddam International Airport and Saddam's personal palace. On April 21, 2008, two days before SGT Rosa-Valentin's 25th birthday, he was part of the 4th Infantry Division, acting as a point man on a dismounted combat raid just outside of Baghdad. The unit had been involved in a six-hour firefight filled with snipers and combatants. Luis had just assisted in getting an injured soldier, medevac'd out of the area. He returned to the firefight, scanning for snipers when an IED exploded next to him. He lost both legs, his left arm, sight in one eye and his hearing in the blast. He was airlifted to Landstuhl, Germany and then to Walter Reed Army Medical Center where he remained for nearly a year and a half, in recovery.

"Family means everything to me. I never would have imagined that Helping a Hero and Lennar could design a home perfectly for me and my large family of seven plus my caregiver. In just a few months, our lives will be changed. We are forever grateful." said Luis Rosa-Valentin.

"It has been a joy getting to know SGT Luis Rosa-Valentin. He is an eternal optimist and is a talented artist. Being a triple amputee hasn't stopped him from living life to the fullest. He's married with five children and always has a smile on his face. It is an honor to partner with Lennar and Bass Pro to build this home." said Meredith Iler, Founder, Helping a Hero Home Program.

"On behalf of Lennar's entire Southeast Florida Division, we are honored to have the opportunity to build a home that will provide SGT Rosa-Valentin and his family the ideal backdrop to create many memories for years to come," said Gonzalez. "Giving back to our community is part of our DNA at Lennar and we are delighted to commit our time and resources to create an exceptional home for an extremely deserving American hero."

About Helping a Hero:

Texas-based Helping a Hero is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-partisan organization providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror. Our principal activity is to provide specially adapted homes for qualifying service members as well as engage the community to provide services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Home recipients include veterans whose permanent injuries from combat have left them paraplegics, quadriplegics, amputees, blind, with severe burns and other injuries. Helping A Hero provides additional support programs including marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs support. Helping a Hero Outdoors has expanded to serve our heroes through hunting and fishing outings.

About the 100 Homes Challenge:

Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, launched the 100 Homes Challenge and committed to fund 25 percent of the cost of the next 100 Helping a Hero homes. Helping a Hero invites the public to join Johnny Morris in the 100 Homes Challenge by making a donation, however large or small, to help to fund the other 75 percent of the cost of these homes.

Helping A Hero is accepting applications from Post 9-11 wounded warriors needing a specially adapted home due to their combat injuries to become part of the 100 Homes Challenge. We also invite the public to Nominate a Hero. Both the home application and the Nominate a Hero form are available on our website at www.helpingahero.org.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar