DENVER, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping a Hero, a non-profit providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today held a ceremony to welcome U.S. Marine Corporal Ryan Garza (Ret.) to his brand-new, wheel-chair accessible home. Situated in the master-planned Sterling Ranch community in Littleton, CO, near Denver, the home is adapted to make daily life easier for the amputee injured in Afghanistan.

Helping A Hero, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar Welcome U.S. Marine Corporal Ryan Garza (Ret.), an Amputee Injured in Afghanistan, to His New Adaptive Lennar Home in the master-planned community of Sterling Ranch in Littleton, CO. Pictured left to right, Tate Stevens, an American country music artist and National Ambassador for Helping a Hero; Meredith Iler, Founder and National Chair of the Helping a Hero Home Program; U.S. Marine Corporal Ryan Garza; Jason Nazarenus, Lennar Colorado Division President; and Vicki Brentin, Colorado Chair for Helping A Hero.

Today is Corporal Garza's Alive Day, the anniversary of the day he was blown up in Afghanistan, resulting in the loss of his leg. The Littleton community came out in droves waving American flags and holding handmade signs cheering "Welcome Home, Cpl. Garza." Garza was greeted by special guests X Factor Winner Tate Stevens, an American country music artist and National Ambassador for Helping a Hero; Ryan Harris, Champion, Super Bowl 50; Ian Eversole, General Manager of Bass Pro Shops Denver; Brock Smethills, President of Sterling Ranch Development Co.; and Jason Nazarenus, Denver Division President for Lennar.

The Welcome Home Ceremony was part of Helping a Hero's 100 Homes Challenge, which was launched by Johnny Morris, Founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. Lennar has joined the effort and committed to building 10 homes for Helping a Hero as part of the 100 Homes Challenge. Homes by Lennar are being built in Texas, Arizona, Florida and Colorado – with more homes to be added.

Lennar worked with Helping a Hero to adapt the new home – a single-story wheelchair-accessible 2,600-square-foot model featuring four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The home includes adaptations such as a roll-in shower, roll-under sink, wider doors and other safety features that will enable Garza to have freedom inside his home for the first time. Sterling Ranch, a master-planned community of more than 12,000 homes, lies just 20 miles south of downtown Denver. This award-winning community of new homes is positioned in an idyllic valley at the gateway to the Front Range – nestled between two state parks, three regional parks, and a national forest.

"Helping a Hero is proud to partner with Lennar and Bass Pro Shops on this home. It means the world to us to know we have changed Ryan's life by providing this adapted home at a time when he was facing homelessness," said Meredith Iler, Founder and National Chair of the Helping a Hero Home Program.

"On behalf of Lennar, we are honored to have had the opportunity to create a first-rate home for an extremely deserving American hero like Ryan," said Jason Nazarenus, Denver Division President for Lennar. "It is our hope that the thoughtful details incorporated into this home provide Ryan with a sense of independence to make daily life easier."

Marine Corporal Ryan Garza joined the Marines in April 2008 and was deployed with Combat Logistics 8 in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan. Despite the danger, Garza ultimately volunteered for four tours and experienced significant firefights almost daily. During his final mission on October 3, 2011, Garza was in a seven-ton truck when it was hit by an improvised explosive device. Garza lost his right leg and sustained other injuries requiring intensive rehab. He spent 13 months in the Naval Medical Center and retired in November 2012.

Garza has always been adventurous and loves Colorado – especially its mountains. After completing his recovery in San Antonio, Garza moved to Colorado where he could spend more time in the outdoors and rebuild his life. He thought he had found true love and bought an engagement ring for her. The night before his elaborate planned proposal, she broke off their relationship. He had been living with her and found himself alone and homeless. While visiting his parents a week after his life fell apart, he thought he was shopping for a kayak at a local Bass Pro Shops when over 40 Bass Pro Shops, Helping a Hero and Lennar team members surprised him with the news he had been selected for this Helping a Hero adapted home in his beloved Colorado. Garza was so surprised by the news that he had tears streaming down his face.

Garza aspires to be a successful author with a focus on children's books. He just completed a book entitled "My Journey from Guilt to Forgiveness" after witnessing a buddy commit suicide and not being able to help him.

"Walking into my Helping a Hero home brought tears to my eyes as I think back to a few short months ago when I was homeless and hopeless. Lennar and Bass Pro Shops have given me hope for tomorrow and have reminded me how much America supports me. I never dreamed I would own such a beautiful home. And with all the adaptations, this home provides me with everything I need to make daily tasks, like taking a shower, easier. Helping a Hero has given me a family of wounded warriors who face the same battles I face. Having the love and support of my family and everyone who made this home possible, I am grateful. Thank you for not forgetting me and for making this home a reality," said Cpl Ryan Garza.

