Helping a Hero, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar Welcome Wounded Veteran, SGT Luis Rosa-Valentin, USA (Ret.), to his new Adaptive Home in Homestead, FL

MIAMI, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping a Hero, a non-profit providing support for military personnel severely injured in the line of duty, Bass Pro Shops, and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today welcomed SGT Luis Rosa-Valentin, USA (Ret.), a triple amputee injured by an explosion while on duty in Iraq, to his new adapted Lennar home in South Miami-Dade County.

The community came together to support and welcome SGT Luis Rosa-Valentin, USA (Ret.), to his new home. SGT Rosa-Valentin and his family were greeted by special guests from Helping a Hero, including Founder Meredith Iler; country music singer Lee Greenwood; Fred Rothman, Lennar Chief Operating Officer; Phil Serrate, Lennar Southeast Florida Division President; and many proud Lennar Associates.

The home is part of Helping a Hero's 100 Homes Challenge, which was launched by Johnny Morris, Founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. In partnership with Helping A Hero, Lennar has completed eight homes for Veterans across the country and is committed to more homes.

Lennar adapted the new home with features such as ADA appliances and cabinets in the kitchen and master bath, a pot filler, a roll in shower with added safety features, widened laundry area for ease of access, motorized blinds and much more to make daily life easier for the amputee. Encompassing 2,806 square feet, the home contains five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths, and a two-car garage, which is fully accessible.

The home is in a stunning location situated near Route 1 offering easy access to downtown Miami, as well as the Florida Keys, offering the best of what South Florida has to offer – including sandy beaches, restaurants, nightlife, entertainment venues, and excellent ocean adventures on the Gulf Coast. The home is also in close proximity to VA services.

SGT Luis Rosa-Valentin's first day of basic training was September 11th, 2001. After basic training he went to Air-borne school and was sent to the 3rd Infantry Division where he participated in the invasion of Iraq in 2003 with the C-co 2/7 Infantry and fought as part of Task Force 3-69, which notably seized Saddam International Airport and Saddam's personal palace. On April 21, 2008, two days before SGT Rosa-Valentin's 25th birthday, he was part of the 4th Infantry Division, acting as a point man on a dismounted combat raid just outside of Baghdad. During a firefight, SGT Rosa-Valentin was scanning for snipers when an IED exploded next to him. He lost both legs, his left arm, sight in one eye and his hearing in the blast. He was airlifted to Landstuhl, Germany and then to Walter Reed Army Medical Center where he remained for a year and a half, in recovery.

"Helping a Hero and Lennar met with me throughout the building of my home to make sure every adaptation worked the best for me in my new home," said SGT Luis Rosa-Valentin. "I can stop on a dime, turn around and do my thing. I am going to take this investment into my future and my children's future, and we are going to serve our community and nation. I am going to spend my life fighting for others."

"SGT Luis Rosa-Valentin is an eternal optimist," said Meredith Iler, Founder of Helping a Hero. "He lights up a room and inspires joy in everyone he meets. Seeing him roll through his house and dream of everything he will be able to do independently was very special. Helping a Hero is grateful to Lennar and Bass Pro Shops for coming alongside us to serve these heroes."

"On behalf of Lennar and our business partners, it has been a privilege getting to know SGT Luis Rosa-Valentin and to have the opportunity to create this new home where he and his family can live comfortably and enjoy life together for years to come," said Carlos Gonzalez, Lennar Southeast Florida Regional President. "We are committed to giving back to the communities in which we build, and it is an honor to partner with Helping a Hero and honor those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

About Helping a Hero:

Texas-based Helping a Hero is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-partisan organization providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror. Our principal activity is to provide specially adapted homes for qualifying service members as well as engage the community to provide services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Home recipients include veterans whose permanent injuries from combat have left them paraplegics, quadriplegics, amputees, blind, with severe burns and other injuries. Helping A Hero provides additional support programs including marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs support. Helping a Hero Outdoors has expanded to serve our heroes through hunting and fishing outings.

About the 100 Homes Challenge:

Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, launched the 100 Homes Challenge and committed to fund 25 percent of the cost of the next 100 Helping a Hero homes. Helping a Hero invites the public to join Johnny Morris in the 100 Homes Challenge by, however large or small, to help to fund the other 75 percent of the cost of these homes.

Helping A Hero is accepting applications from Post 9-11 wounded warriors needing a specially adapted home due to their combat injuries to become part of the 100 Homes Challenge. We also invite the public to Nominate a Hero. Both the home application and the Nominate a Hero form are available on our website at www.helpingahero.org .

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

