Helping A Hero, Bass Pro Shops, Capital One and Lennar Welcome U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brent Bretz (Ret.), Severely Injured in Iraq Explosion, to His New Adaptive Lennar Home

GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping a Hero, a non-profit providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today welcomed Army Staff Sgt. Brent Bretz (Ret.) to his brand-new Lennar home adapted to make daily life easier for the double-amputee injured by an explosion while on duty in Iraq.

Army Staff Sgt. Brent Bretz (Ret.) received the keys to his brand-new Lennar home adapted to make daily life easier for the double-amputee injured by an explosion while on duty in Iraq. Situated in Lennar’s Warner Meadow community, the homecoming celebration was part of Helping a Hero’s 100 Homes Challenge, which was launched by Johnny Morris, Founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. Pictured left to right, Levi Slocum, General Manger of Bass Pro Shops in Mesa, AZ, Alan Jones, Lennar Phoenix Division President, and Staff Sgt. Brent Bretz (Ret.).

Neighbors at Lennar's Warner Meadow community lined the streets waving American flags and holding handmade signs cheering "Welcome Home, SSG Bretz." Bretz was greeted by special guests Helping a Hero Founder Meredith Iler; National Ambassador for Helping a Hero; and Alan Jones, Lennar Phoenix Division President.

The homecoming celebration was part of Helping a Hero's 100 Homes Challenge, which was launched by Johnny Morris, Founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. Lennar has joined the effort and committed to building 10 homes for Helping a Hero as part of the 100 Homes Challenge. Homes by Lennar are being built in Texas, Arizona, Florida and Colorado – with more homes to be added.

Lennar worked with Helping a Hero to adapt the new home – a single-story Trillium plan showcasing Lennar's Next Gen® home-within-a-home design – to be fully wheelchair accessible. The home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the main portion and the Next Gen suite portion has one bedroom with a private bathroom, a living room and kitchen with a single-car attached garage. Staff Sgt. Bretz' new home also includes a covered patio and zero-entry shower in the owner's suite.

"Since being injured, I have never had an adapted home," Staff Sgt. Bretz said. "That I will now have freedom in my home and be able to take a shower alone and be safe, is just amazing. Thank you to Helping a Hero, Bass Pro, Capital One and Lennar for making this home a reality. I am forever grateful."

Staff Sgt. Bretz joined the Army in October 2000. He completed Basic and Infantry training at Fort Benning, Georgia then was stationed at Fort Lewis, WA with the 25th Infantry Division. His unit deployed to Iraq, where he was a sniper. On Dec. 19, 2004, Staff Sgt. Bretz was driving a supply truck when it hit an Improvised Explosive Device, which took both of his legs and left him with multiple permanent injuries. He was stabilized in Germany and completed his rehabilitation in San Antonio.

Although a double amputee, Staff Sgt. Bretz is very independent and wears his prosthetics at least a portion of every day. He is an incredible dad to his 21-year-old daughter and spends his time as founder of a nonprofit to help veterans find transitional housing.

"Staff Sgt. Bretz is a servant leader who has never had an adapted home," said Helping a Hero Home founder Meredith Iler. "Helping a Hero is thrilled to partner with Lennar to design a wheelchair accessible home for Brent and his family – complete with wider doors and hallways, an adapted bathroom and other safety features to insure they have freedom inside their new home."

"Giving back to the communities in which we build is a core value at Lennar and on behalf of our entire Phoenix Division, we are honored that Brent chose a Lennar home," said Jones. "Our team is happy to commit our time and resources to create an exceptional home for an extremely deserving American hero."

Staff Sgt. Bretz' new home is within the master-planned community of Warner Meadow, near the bustling town of Gilbert. Warner Meadow features a community pool, picnic area with outdoor kitchen, playground, tot lot, sport court and greenbelt. Gilbert boasts dining, shopping, entertainment and outdoor recreation – including more than 100 miles of bike paths.

About Helping a Hero:

Texas-based Helping a Hero is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-partisan organization providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror. Our principal activity is to provide specially adapted homes for qualifying service members as well as engage the community to provide services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Home recipients include veterans whose permanent injuries from combat have left them paraplegics, quadriplegics, amputees, blind, with severe burns and other injuries. Helping A Hero provides additional support programs including marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs support. Helping a Hero Outdoors has expanded to serve our heroes through hunting and fishing outings.

About the 100 Homes Challenge:

Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, launched the 100 Homes Challenge and committed to fund 25 percent of the cost of the next 100 Helping a Hero homes. Helping a Hero invites the public to join Johnny Morris in the 100 Homes Challenge by making a donation, however large or small, to help to fund the other 75 percent of the cost of these homes.

Helping A Hero is accepting applications from Post 9-11 wounded warriors needing a specially adapted home due to their combat injuries to become part of the 100 Homes Challenge. We also invite the public to Nominate a Hero. Both the home application and the Nominate a Hero form are available on our website at www.helpingahero.org.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

