Helping Dogs Find Loving Homes: PEDIGREE Foundation to Offer $1 Million in Grants

Since its inception in 2008, PEDIGREE Foundation has given more than $9 million through 5,700+ grants, working with organizations that support its missions of ending pet homelessness and helping dogs find their forever homes. Applications for the 2021 grant cycle will be accepted now through May 7, 2021 and can be completed online .

"Our ambition is to end pet homelessness, and through our grants, we support organizations that work tirelessly to keep people and pets together through programs such as fostering, transport and matching," said Kimberly Spina, President of PEDIGREE Foundation's Board of Directors. "Following a year of unforeseen challenges for rescues and shelters, we are hopeful for a positive year, as we work together to find safe and loving homes for all dogs."

Key Focus Areas for 2021

For their 2021 annual grants, PEDIGREE Foundation will be prioritizing the following types of programs, which are greatly increasing adoption rates across the animal welfare community:

Transport programs that support efforts to move dogs from areas of overpopulation to areas where they are more likely to be adopted

Matching programs that increase the likelihood that shelter dogs will bond with their adopters, including behavior training or other programs to help find the best fit for dogs and potential adopters

Foster programs that move dogs temporarily into loving homes while they await adoption and increase the likelihood of adoption, thanks to care, socialization, training and reduced stress

Grants Available in 2021

PEDIGREE Foundation's 2021 grants program includes the following grants. Shelters and rescues can apply for all these opportunities now.

Annual Grants – awarded in the fall

DOGS RULE.™ Grant ($100,000) – This two-year grant ( $50,000 per year) will be awarded to fund a new, creative and innovative initiative that not only helps its own organizations, but also could serve as a best-practice model for other shelters and rescues to help increase their dog adoption rates as well.

Program Development Grants ( $5,000 – $15,000 ) – These grants will support activities that increase dog adoption rates, with a priority on transport, matching and foster programs.

These grants will support activities that increase dog adoption rates, with a priority on transport, matching and foster programs. Shelters and rescues can apply for annual grants here.

Emergency Grants – as needed

COVID- 19 Relief Grants – As in 2020, these grants replace the Foundation's traditional Operation Grants to help shelters and rescues facing extreme needs in 2021, due to pandemic-related challenges. COVID-19 Relief Grants will be offered on a rolling basis throughout the year. The first group of grants, totaling $50,000 , will be awarded in April and May, with application reviews starting immediately. Interested shelters and rescues should apply here.

Disaster Relief Grants – These grants are available year-round to address natural disasters, puppy mill seizures or hoarding situations. They can be applied for all year long through a separate application process, available here.

PEDIGREE Foundation Grants in Action

Every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation helps make that possible, supporting shelters and rescues that improve the lives of thousands of dogs each year. Here are a few stories of furry friends whose lives have been changed for the better, thanks to a PEDIGREE Foundation grant. For more success stories, visit the Foundation's website:

Petey from Kentucky Humane Society – Petey took part in Kentucky Humane Society's "Date with a Dog," an innovative program supported by PEDIGREE Foundation to give dogs a break from the shelter to reduce stress. Volunteers take dogs out for a hike, to run errands or even to relax together at home, giving the pups one-on-one attention and play time. Then, they share insights about the dog's personality and needs to help them find the right home.

Jellybean from APA Adoption Center – Jellybean arrived at APA Adoption Center both pregnant and heartworm positive. After delivering and caring for her 10 puppies, it was time to focus on Jellybean's health and finding her a home. She received heartworm treatment, but days turned into months as she waited for a home. APA never gave up. In October, Jellybean was adopted by an over-the-road truck driver who was overjoyed to find his perfect match. Now they keep each other company while traveling the country.

Isiah from Two By Two Rescue – After being rescued from a vacant lot with her six litter mates, it was discovered that Isiah was born with a serious heart defect. She received a life-saving surgery and recovered wonderfully with the help of Two By Two's Adoption and Medical Care Coordinator, who recognized Isiah's curiosity and intelligence. Now, Isiah is being certified as a service dog and bringing joy to schools, nursing homes and community centers.

Those interested in applying for a 2021 grant are invited to join a webinar on Thursday, March 18 at 1:00 PM CST where representatives from PEDIGREE Foundation will explain the 2021 grant cycle and share tips on how to write a successful grant submission. We encourage interested applicants to review the online grant applications in advance, and we welcome questions during the webinar. All applicants must have a current 501(c)(3) tax designation status with shelters or rescues operating in the U.S. to submit an application.

To apply for a 2021 grant, learn more about PEDIGREE Foundation or donate to help us find more forever homes for dogs in need, please visit PEDIGREEFoundation.org.

About PEDIGREE Foundation

We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.5 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We've awarded more than 5,700 grants and over $9 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we're working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

