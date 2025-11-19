Helping Families Navigate I/DD Services funded by Medicaid- 10,000 Users and Counting

PALATINE, Ill., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The IDD Navigator platform, launched by Little City with funding from The Coleman Foundation, is already supporting thousands of families and loved ones of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). With more than 10,000 users since its launch in August, IDD Navigator is proving to be a critical resource for families, many of whom rely on Medicaid, who are searching for information, services, and guidance during this uncertain time.

Medicaid dollars that are passed through the state play a vital role in the lives of children and adults with I/DD, providing access to medical care, behavioral therapies, care coordination, home- and community-based services, and more. Yet, the system's complexity can be overwhelming. That's where IDD Navigator steps in — offering a centralized, easy-to-use hub that empowers families to make informed decisions and advocate effectively for their loved ones.

IDD Navigator is a free public directory and resource hub designed for individuals of all ages with I/DD and their families. Key features include:

Resource Library --covering residential options, schools, day programs, employment services, and more.

--covering residential options, schools, day programs, employment services, and more. "Get Started" section--guiding families who are just starting to seek support for a child, adult, or senior with I/DD.

section--guiding families who are just starting to seek support for a child, adult, or senior with I/DD. "Navigating the Government" guide--explaining Medicaid eligibility, waiver programs, state agencies, and other governmental support.

guide--explaining Medicaid eligibility, waiver programs, state agencies, and other governmental support. Advocacy Page--helping families stay informed and engaged on policy issues affecting the I/DD community.

"We've been overwhelmed by the response to IDD Navigator. Families are telling us it's the tool they've been waiting for—something that finally makes it less daunting to navigate the Illinois system of services and supports for the IDD population. The momentum we're seeing proves how urgently this kind of resource is needed," said Ann Morris, Chief of Communications and External Affairs at Little City, which incubated and created IDD Navigator.

IDD Navigator is available online at https://iddnavigator.org and is free to all families, individuals with I/DD, and providers. Updates and new resources are added regularly, and users can sign up for a newsletter to stay informed.

Little City is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting people with IDD and their families through innovative programs and services that promote independence, dignity, and opportunity.

