Helping Grieving Families Find 'A Healing Place' - Evan W. Smith Funeral Services Offers Grief Counseling and Mental Health Services Led by Celebrated Mental Health Professional, Leslie Holley

DOVER, Del. , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evan W. Smith Funeral Services (EWSFS) proudly announced it would begin offering grief counseling and other mental health services to the Dover and Wilmington Delaware communities in collaboration with Leslie Holley, a Nationally Certified Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor. "A Healing Place" is a series of workshops offered on a quarterly basis where Ms. Holley will facilitate sessions to help participants learn about the grief cycle and how to move through the grieving process in a healthy way.

In addition, monthly informative EWSFS blog posts will cover a range of mental health and grief topics from how children respond to grief, to living in a COVID-19 world and much more. EWSFS will also create weekly social media posts as touchstones to remain connected with families and social followers. All of these services are offered at no additional charge as part of the continuity of care represented in every package provided by Evan W. Smith Funeral Services.

"Most think of funeral services as 'at-need'," said Evan W. Smith. "Our philosophy is to provide a more extended continuity of care. That may start with pre-planning well in advance of a funeral or memorial service, and moves well beyond a burial or cremation. Grief is different for everyone and there is no set timeline. That's why our enhanced aftercare program now includes grief counseling workshops and other content as a perfect complement to our existing model."

"I've had the opportunity to co-host webinars for Evan W. Smith Funeral Services over the last year and meet wonderful individuals who need support pertaining to grief, anxiety or depression, but might otherwise not seek it out," said Leslie Holley. "By creating this accessible platform, both Evan and I hope to continue to break down the stigmas around mental health and create a safe 'Healing Place' for all Delawarians."

About Leslie Holley, MA, LCPC (MD, DC, VA), NCC

Leslie offers counseling for adults suffering from trauma, anxiety, depression, post-baby issues, co-dependency, life transitions, and addiction. Leslie helps clients establish boundaries and practice healthy communication strategies through their mental health journey. She specializes in Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), Internal Family Systems (IFS), and has been extensively trained in trauma and how it affects the brain. Moreover, she completed her Master's thesis, with distinction, on the help-seeking behaviors of African American men.

Leslie Holley has presented on mental health topics for the American Counseling Association (ACA), the Illinois Counseling Association (ICA), Northwestern University, DePaul University and the Maryland Counseling Association Multicultural Division (MAMCD), among others. Leslie has shared her mental health knowledge on Chicago WGN Radio and on the online radio show, "Let's Stay Together," during their monthly mental health segment. She has been a contributing writer for various publications and UrbanBalance.com, covering her work with couples in counseling, anxiety coping tools, and understanding depression, among other discussions.

Some of the many topics she has presented include therapy 101, anger management, trauma in children and adolescents, how to manage a crisis, conflict resolution, bullying in the workplace, assertive training, and thriving in a multigenerational workforce. Leslie Holley is the Past President of the Maryland Counseling Association Multicultural Division (MAMCD) and currently works with clients at her private practice, Healing-Circle LLC.

About Evan W. Smith Funeral Services (EWSFS)

Evan W. Smith Funeral Services is a local, family-owned and operated company that offers an array of elite funeral care services including traditional funerals, cremations, memorials, preplanning, grief support and more to meet the unique needs of Delaware families. With decades of experience in caring for loved ones of all cultural backgrounds, EWSFS is committed to creating beautiful memorial services that help gently facilitate the grieving process in a memorable and uplifting way. EWSFS is also the recipient of the prestigious "Best of Delaware" recognition by Delaware Today. Learn more at: https://ewsmithfs.com.

