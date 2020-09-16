Helping Hands Community Announces $50,000 Donation from Bridgepoint to Support COVID-19 Community Relief Efforts

SAUSALITO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Helping Hands Community announced a $50,000 donation from Bridgepoint, a major international private equity group, to support the organization's COVID-19 community relief efforts. The donation from Bridgepoint's Hardship Fund will go directly to covering food and services costs, delivery services, and minimal operational costs including background checks that ensure safety for all Helping Hands users.

"As a completely volunteer-run nonprofit organization, we depend on donations to meet community needs—and Bridgepoint's support allows us to continue to scale as demand grows. For as long as this public health crisis persists, we'll continue to direct resources and aid straight into the hands of high-risk populations in our communities," said CEO and co-founder of Helping Hands Community, Jeff Miller.

Recently designated 501c3 status, Helping Hands is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving those most vulnerable to COVID-19. Donations and grants to Helping Hands are fully tax deductible as provided by law and retroactive to the determination date of March 20, 2020.

"Helping Hands Community was created in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic and when we learned of their mission, we were eager to support their community-focused efforts to help those most in need during this extraordinary time," said Partner at Bridgepoint, Andrew Sweet.

Since Helping Hands was founded, it has worked with partners including Uber, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation , and the American Lung Association to provide aid to thousands of people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

About Helping Hands Community

Helping Hands Community is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving those most vulnerable to COVID-19. Our technology platform connects partners—including food banks, city and county governments, mutual-aid organizations, faith-based organizations, and community groups—with logistics infrastructure and local community volunteers to ensure food and other essential goods get delivered safely. Our work enables at-risk community members to stay home and stay safe while still receiving food and support they need. Founded by veterans of Uber, Facebook, and Google, the Helping Hands Community organization comprises more than 150 volunteers nationwide, both professionals wanting to give back and students just beginning their careers. Together, we make local volunteerism easy and enable our partners to better serve vulnerable individuals.

