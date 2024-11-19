Helping Hands Family Acquires Mission Autism Clinics to Expand High-Quality ABA Services for Children with Autism

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hands Family (HHF), a leader in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, is proud to announce its acquisition of Mission Autism Clinics (MAC), furthering its mission to deliver exceptional autism care across the Northeast US. This merger aligns with HHF's commitment to changing lives through individualized, evidence-based ABA therapy.

This union represents a shared commitment to clinical excellence and family-focused support. Families of Mission Autism Clinics can expect uninterrupted service from the same dedicated teams, with the added benefit of Helping Hands Family's expanded resources. As part of this acquisition, MAC's 12 locations will eventually transition to the Helping Hands Family brand, enhancing service consistency and allowing more families to benefit from evidence-based ABA therapy under one trusted name. This change will bring operational improvements and extended staff support while maintaining the high level of care that clients of both organizations have come to rely on.

"At Helping Hands Family, we understand the responsibility that comes with providing a positive impact on the lives of children with autism, and on their families," said Fali Sidhva, CEO of HHF. "Adding Mission Autism Clinics enables us to combine the strengths of two strong, child-centered organizations to bring quality ABA therapy to more communities."

Throughout the transition, MAC's teams and locations will remain intact, with therapy sessions continuing seamlessly. HHF's core philosophy —"Take care of the kids, take care of the team, and the business will take care of itself"—guides this process, supporting MAC's team members as they integrate into the HHF network.

This expanded footprint will allow HHF to reach more families and provide greater access to goal-oriented therapy that promotes each child's growth.

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family (HHF) is a premier provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism across five states with 29 service locations. With a mission to change lives, HHF focuses on evidence-based care that fosters growth and learning. The company is committed to supporting its clients and families with compassion.

About Mission Autism Clinics

Mission Autism Clinics (MAC) is a respected ABA provider dedicated to empowering children with autism and their families through high-quality therapy. With a commitment to personalized care, MAC builds strong community connections to support each child's needs.

