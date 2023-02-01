Helping Hands Family expands into Maryland, Bringing Hope to Children with Autism and their Families

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for services to support Maryland's children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is expected to rise. According to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Research, the prevalence rate of ASD today is approximately 1 in 44 children. Helping Hands Family (HHF), which now provides Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy in Maryland to Bethesda, Lanham, and Columbia, is providing a needed service for families.

HHF is dedicated to meeting the needs of autistic children and their families through science-based autism treatment. The team of skilled and experienced therapists are passionate about supporting children with autism to enhance communication, social, and motor skills.

ABA is a treatment for autism that fosters new skill development, enhances social engagement, and decreases problematic behavior. The American Psychological Association and the United States Surgeon General, have supported ABA, establishing it as the gold standard of care for autism. Research shows that children with autism can benefit from ABA therapy to enhance various socially relevant abilities.

HHF's skilled clinical professionals employ the advantages of ABA in all their behavior plans, prioritizing approaches that integrate personalized, play-based therapy. Clinical Director Matthew Leal, M.A., BCBA, LBA comments,

"Today's ABA is about acceptance, compassion, empowerment, and contextual skill-building. I am so excited to be a part of HHF, providing personal value-based ABA services, and have a direct impact on the operations in our Maryland locations."

The use of empirically supported strategies is a key element of ABA. HHF implements a multitude of proven methods that increase children's growth and achievement. Ongoing assessments allow the clinical staff to monitor each child's development and make any necessary modifications to treatment plans. Using a collaborative approach, families are involved in every step of the process, from setting treatment objectives to tracking progress. ABA sessions provide a secure and regulated setting where therapists can model and teach desired behaviors, helping children confidently achieve their goals.

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family (HHF) is a growing provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in the Northeast. The HHF clinical team is comprised of autism professionals with decades of experience. They are devoted to delivering customized treatment plans through science-based programs to help children with autism progress socially and support new ways of interacting with the world.

