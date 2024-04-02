Helping Hands Family Opens New Autism Therapy Clinic in Shelton, CT, Focused on Evidence-Based ABA Therapy

SHELTON, Conn., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hands Family (HHF) autism services, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, is pleased to announce the opening of their new clinic in Shelton, Connecticut. This expansion strengthens HHF's commitment to bringing scientifically proven ABA therapy to children with autism throughout the Northeast.

ABA therapy is the only treatment endorsed by both the American Psychological Association and the Surgeon General for individuals on the autism spectrum. Decades of research have shown ABA to be remarkably effective in improving core challenges associated with autism, including social interaction, communication, learning, and behavior.

HHF's new Shelton clinic brings together a team of qualified and experienced ABA clinicians. By using their knowledge and expertise in the field, they develop individualized treatment plans for each child. These plans focus on measurable goals and utilize scientifically proven methods to help children on the autism spectrum reach their full potential.

HHF's Shelton Clinic Offers:

Evidence-Based ABA Therapy: All therapy is rooted in scientific research and proven ABA principles.

Individualized Treatment Plans: A comprehensive assessment establishes measurable objectives for each child's treatment plan. Then, a personalized treatment plan is created, targeting each child's specific needs and goals.

Family Support/Training: HHF actively involves families in therapy through parent training to maximize progress at home and in the community.

If you are a parent seeking evidence-based ABA therapy services for your child, contact Helping Hands Family at (484) 965-9966 to speak with a Care Coordinator. HHF accepts most insurance plans and aids with applying for coverage. To learn more about HHF, visit their website at https://hhfamily.com/.

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family is a leading provider of ABA therapy, delivering effective in-clinic, in-home, and school-based programs for children with autism. With clinics across the Northeast, HHF's team of dedicated professionals creates personalized treatment plans using ABA to empower children with autism to achieve social progress and build new ways of interacting with the world.

Media Contact:

Colleen MacDonald

[email protected]

SOURCE Helping Hands Family