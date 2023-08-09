Helping Hands Family to Take Over Invo Healthcare's ABA Services in PA

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. , Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hands Family (HHF), Pennsylvania's largest provider of evidence-based autism therapy services, announced they have been chosen to help take over Invo Healthcare's PA team members and clients. Invo has made the difficult decision to discontinue their center-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) business across all states.

HHF is happy to be able to take on these team members and patients into their company moving forward. They will be taking over operations of Invo's two PA clinic locations in Ridley Park and Newtown Square. Both clients and team members will be able to keep their services and jobs without a lapse in care. Continuity of care is crucial for successful autism therapy and building trust and rapport. The team members will continue to work with their patients and collaborate with HHF's broader team of RBTs and experienced BCBAs.

"I'd like to personally welcome the parents, children, and clinicians who will become part of our Helping Hands Family," said Fali Sidhva, CEO at HHF. "We are so privileged to be able to provide continuity of care to the children, and employment stability - with career development - to our new clinical team members!"

HHF is committed to providing the highest quality ABA therapy. They use a child-led, compassionate, and personalized approach to ensure that their clients receive the best care possible. Evidence shows that ABA therapy helps children with autism improve their communication, social skills, motor, behavior, and other critical developmental areas.

If you are a parent interested in autism services in PA, NJ, CT, or MD, please contact HHF at (484) 965-9966. HHF accepts most insurance plans and aids with applying for insurance coverage.

Also, if you are interested in working with children with autism, HHF is currently hiring RBTs and BCBAs throughout their locations. They offer competitive salaries, benefits and a team that is supportive and collaborative. Find out about career opportunities by visiting their LinkedIn or website.

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family (HHF) is a growing provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in the Northeast, providing autism therapy in-clinic, in-home, and in-school based on each child's unique needs. The HHF clinical team is comprised of autism professionals, devoted to delivering customized treatment plans through science-based programs to help children with autism progress socially and support new ways of interacting with the world.

