Helping Hands Family to Take Over Invo Healthcare's ABA Services in PA

News provided by

Helping Hands Family

09 Aug, 2023, 09:07 ET

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. , Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hands Family (HHF), Pennsylvania's largest provider of evidence-based autism therapy services, announced they have been chosen to help take over Invo Healthcare's PA team members and clients. Invo has made the difficult decision to discontinue their center-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) business across all states.

HHF is happy to be able to take on these team members and patients into their company moving forward. They will be taking over operations of Invo's two PA clinic locations in Ridley Park and Newtown Square. Both clients and team members will be able to keep their services and jobs without a lapse in care. Continuity of care is crucial for successful autism therapy and building trust and rapport. The team members will continue to work with their patients and collaborate with HHF's broader team of RBTs and experienced BCBAs.

"I'd like to personally welcome the parents, children, and clinicians who will become part of our Helping Hands Family," said Fali Sidhva, CEO at HHF. "We are so privileged to be able to provide continuity of care to the children, and employment stability - with career development - to our new clinical team members!"

HHF is committed to providing the highest quality ABA therapy. They use a child-led, compassionate, and personalized approach to ensure that their clients receive the best care possible. Evidence shows that ABA therapy helps children with autism improve their communication, social skills, motor, behavior, and other critical developmental areas.

If you are a parent interested in autism services in PA, NJ, CT, or MD, please contact HHF at (484) 965-9966. HHF accepts most insurance plans and aids with applying for insurance coverage.

Also, if you are interested in working with children with autism, HHF is currently hiring RBTs and BCBAs throughout their locations. They offer competitive salaries, benefits and a team that is supportive and collaborative. Find out about career opportunities by visiting their LinkedIn or website.

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family (HHF) is a growing provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in the Northeast, providing autism therapy in-clinic, in-home, and in-school based on each child's unique needs. The HHF clinical team is comprised of autism professionals, devoted to delivering customized treatment plans through science-based programs to help children with autism progress socially and support new ways of interacting with the world.

Media Contact:
Colleen MacDonald
[email protected]

SOURCE Helping Hands Family

Also from this source

Helping Hands Family Expands Autism Therapy Services to Pittsburgh and the Northeast Region

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.