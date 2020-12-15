Helping Hands Family's Growth and Expansion Creating Hundreds of Meaningful Jobs

MEDIA, Pa., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently averaging 27 team members per clinic, and projecting the opening of 75 new clinics in the coming years, Helping Hands Family (HHF) is creating numerous new jobs in the greater Philadelphia area, and in the Northeast US, with impactful work options. HHF serves children with autism and envisions growing exponentially in the coming years, providing employment opportunities as they grow.

That means employing hundreds of entry-level behavior technicians, licensed therapists, and support team members, some already serving children in three open clinics, the support center, and schools. In addition to therapy clinics, HHF covers a large area with home-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

Always looking for passionate people to join their team, in December HHF welcomed the biggest orientation class to date, of 16 new members.

"We are so proud of our new team member education program, which offers training above and beyond what is required in the industry. We actively recruit compassionate individuals with childcare experience for our Behavior Tech positions," states Alexis Johnston, Manager of People & Processes.

As they continue to grow, HHF is excited to keep adding team members to their expanding family. HHF is grateful to bring meaningful work to the community - helping children communicate and connect with their families, friends, and teachers to prepare them for greater independence and quality of life.

Scaling at a remarkable pace, HHF has added 71 new clinicians and support staff since summer, which brings the total number of employees to 169. They're honored to be an employer of choice for dedicated team members who are excited at the prospect of making a difference in the lives of children with autism.

If you're interested in a career with HHF, please send your resume to [email protected] . Parents can call (484) 965-9966 or visit http://hhfamily.com to start services.

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family is a growing provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in the Northeast. We offer ABA therapy in-clinic, in-home, and in-school based on each child's needs. Our team is comprised of autism professionals with decades of clinical experience. We are devoted to delivering customized treatment plans for each child and helping parents navigate the path of seeing children continuously improve their skills. HHF's science-based programs help children with autism progress in social development and support new ways of interacting with the world.

