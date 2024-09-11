Helping Hands Rehabilitation Joins the Ivy Rehab Network

  • Helping Hands has been a leader of Certified Hand Therapy for 20 years.
  • This partnership strengthens Ivy's commitment to provide quality care to patients.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services and pediatric therapy, proudly announces its partnership with Helping Hands Rehabilitation, a premier provider of certified hand therapy and specialized rehabilitation services in New Jersey. This collaboration signifies a significant milestone for both organizations, enhancing the continuum of advanced hand therapy and occupational services Helping Hands has been known for since 2004.

Helping Hands Rehabilitation is renowned for its expertise in certified hand therapy. Now, as part of the Ivy Rehab Network, this partnership will leverage Ivy Rehab's extensive resources and network to elevate the quality of care provided to patients in Manalapan and surrounding areas.

"Partnering with Ivy Rehab represents a pivotal moment for Helping Hands Rehabilitation," said Judie Toth, MS, OTR/L, CHT, Owner of Helping Hands Rehabilitation. "Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional care, and by joining the Ivy Rehab Network, we can offer our patients even greater access to advanced therapies and resources. Ivy Rehab's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our values, and we are thrilled to be a part of their esteemed network."

"We are delighted to welcome Helping Hands Rehabilitation into the Ivy Rehab Network," said Michael Rucker, Chief Executive Officer of Ivy Rehab. "Helping Hands Rehabilitation has built an incredibly dedicated team to support their specialized hand therapy and rehabilitation services. By partnering with them, we aim to expand our collective ability to deliver outstanding patient outcomes and support the growth of specialized therapy services across the region."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network comprises multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. Ivy Rehab continues its strategic growth via ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

