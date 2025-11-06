Helping Heroes: Changing Lives, One Dog at a Time

National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests Over $375k in Helping Heroes Initiative Ahead of Veterans Day

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Service dog, Maverick, changed U.S. Air Force Veteran Wendy's life forever. She struggled deeply with PTSD and anxiety which stopped her from leaving home, but caring for Maverick transformed her everyday life. Wendy is one of several veterans across the country profoundly impacted by Petco Love's Helping Heroes initiative. As Veterans Day approaches, the national nonprofit organization invests more than $375,000 in 40+ service, therapy, and working animal organizations that turn adopted shelter pets into heroes who change lives, especially those of our nation's veterans.

Thanks to Petco Love’s grant recipients this year for Helping Heroes, veterans like Wendy (pictured here with Maverick) can depend on their adopted service dogs to support their independence and overall well-being. Photo Credit: Crystal Kuddington/ K9 Partners for Patriots. Thanks to Petco Love’s grant recipients this year for Helping Heroes, veterans like James (pictured here with Drako) can depend on their adopted service dogs to support their independence and overall well-being.

Petco Love continues to champion and strengthen the lifelong bond between service members and their trained service dogs through its Helping Heroes initiative. With over $19 million invested since 2009, Helping Heroes honors the extraordinary ways pets enrich lives and bring much needed healing, especially for military veterans.

One of Petco Love's grant recipients this year for Helping Heroes is K9 Partners for Patriots in Florida. The organization partners veterans with service dogs who make all the difference for them. Veteran, Wendy, said she lost her independence before being teamed up with her service dog, Maverick. "Stress and anxiety consumed me," she said. While visiting the organization's campus, she was drawn to the black Labrador. She said caring for Maverick, walking him every day, and attending training sessions gradually helped her out of isolation. Now when panic attacks strike, he jumps into her lap or makes sure her focus is on him. Wendy credits Maverick with waking her up from nightmares and helping her feel safe in airports. Now she has confidence again to travel, complete her nursing degree, and pursue a master's degree. She said, "Maverick has given me the ability to live again."

"Dogs have an extraordinary ability to bring love and hope to our lives. But when trained to serve, service dogs perform life-changing functions and provide independence for our nation's military veterans," said Susanne Kogut , Petco Love President. "Petco Love is honored to invest in organizations that save shelter dogs and train them for service as helping heroes. We're not only helping transform the lives of these shelter pets, but also empowering veterans and others in need of assistance and unconditional love."

"From the moment Drako and I met, we had an immediate and powerful connection," said Army Combat Veteran, James. He was overwhelmed daily with service-related health issues and PTSD. Thanks to another Petco Love grant recipient this year for Helping Heroes, James was teamed up with his service dog, Drako. Working Dogs For Vets in Tennessee helped James adopt Drako from a local shelter. "Drako creates a barrier between me and others when I feel overwhelmed, giving me the space I need to stay grounded. He can also sense when I need help and will alert my family if I am in distress. He is incredibly attentive and focused on me, constantly tuned in to my emotions. He quickly became my partner and, at times, my lifeline."

Thanks to Petco Love's Helping Heroes grant recipients, veterans like Wendy and James can depend on their service dogs to support their independence and overall well-being. Visit Petco Love to learn more about Petco Love's lifesaving impact spanning 25+ years and follow along on social media @PetcoLove.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $425 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 7 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit Petco Love or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

Media Contact:

Crystal Bugary, Petco Love

[email protected]

SOURCE Petco Love