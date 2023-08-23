Helping Intermediaries Cut Complexity: Apprentix Launches Partner Portal

News provided by

Apprentix

23 Aug, 2023, 09:18 ET

Eliminate the need to chase people down in Apprentix' all-in-one, unified, organized apprenticeship management platform.

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Apprentix announced the launch of Partner Portal, the latest addition of its apprenticeship management platform, with more features to help intermediaries focus on the actual work at hand, rather than the burden of managing it. Apprentix has been built to reflect methodologies that offer a better way to operate, and Apprentix's Partner Portal continues that tradition.

Continue Reading
Apprentix helps intermediaries cut complexity with its apprenticeship management software
Apprentix helps intermediaries cut complexity with its apprenticeship management software

Bursting with intuitive new tools and features, the core of Apprentix' Partner Portal is clear communication. Apprentices drive their apprenticeships forward without the need to chase them down, while admins, sponsors, instructors, and managers get the visibility they need. This is accomplished through several key features in Apprentix, including:

  • Unlimited employers and users – no additional charge to add anyone: clients, admins, sponsors, instructors, managers, mentors, apprentices, and stakeholders
  • Unlimited apprenticeships – get as many apprenticeships as you need to keep things organized
  • Unlimited registrations – use one of our 55,000 pre-built apprenticeships or customize your own, and Apprentix will automatically fill out the registration forms for you
  • Customizable and templated apprenticeships – customize your programs and turn them into templates to be duplicated and customized for each individual apprenticeship

Plus, admins, instructors and managers stay on top of what's going on using:

  • Performance – a simple, visual table of what training is in progress and complete
  • Progress Report - a report showing each apprentice's classroom and on-the-job training progress
  • Transcript - an official record of a apprentice's work, showing courses taken, competencies achieved, wage progressions, and more

"We've meticulously developed Apprentix after understanding the jobs to be done and commitments of intermediaries. Our platform doesn't just offer a solution; it spearheads a movement towards a more efficient apprenticeship ecosystem," said Andy Seth, CEO and Founder of Apprentix. "We carry the torch, guiding intermediaries towards a future where apprenticeship management isn't a challenge but a joy. We're here for them, every step of the way."

Apprentix also brings a new pricing model – one all-inclusive plan at one simple price. There are no confusing "good, better, best" tiers with Apprentix. Every customer gets the full suite of features, reinforcing our belief that everyone deserves the best.

Apprentix is used by multi-employer intermediaries such as education providers, training centers, unions, and associations, across every industry imaginable, in all 50 states. To learn more about Apprentix, visit Apprentix.io.

Media Contact:
Andy Seth
Apprentix
[email protected]

SOURCE Apprentix

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.