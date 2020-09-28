Helping Keep COVID-19 and Flu at Bay: Brookdale's Associates are Up to the Challenge!

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living, the nation's leading senior living provider, is launching a massive campaign to fight the flu. Health experts fear a double-punch from COVID-19 and the flu in the coming months, so Brookdale has developed a plan to meet the challenge. Through a partnership with CVS Omnicare, Brookdale is making it easy for all residents and associates to get their flu shots. Brookdale communities and corporate offices will offer scheduled indoor, outdoor walk-up and drive-thru vaccination clinics in an effort to minimize contact and encourage social distancing. Recognizing the importance of vaccinations during a heightened flu season, Brookdale is also offering the flu vaccine to the family members of associates at communities that offer outdoor flu clinics. Additionally, each clinic will have other types of vaccines available, including for shingles, Tdap and pneumonia. Brookdale's goal is to vaccinate 100% of residents and associates before the end of October.

"It's critical to get vaccinated this year because we're fighting more than one infectious disease this season and we need to help protect our residents," said Kim Elliott, senior vice president of clinical services and a registered nurse.

Influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but are caused by different viruses. These illnesses share many symptoms, such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches and fatigue. With COVID-19, the loss of taste and smell is an additional symptom. According to the Centers for Disease Control, it can take longer for someone with COVID-19 to develop symptoms than if they have the flu. Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear as early as two days after infection or as late as 14 days after infection, while flu symptoms typically appear between one and five days from infection.

"Getting a flu vaccine is the smartest, safest thing you can do to protect yourself against catching and transmitting the flu," said Brookdale President and CEO, Lucinda M. Baier. "At Brookdale, we have plans in place to do everything we can to help protect the health and well-being of our residents, patients and associates as we enter a flu season that overlaps with COVID-19 concerns. We have built on our over forty years of experience in helping to control the spread of infectious diseases."

Because Brookdale serves a population that can be more vulnerable to infection, associates are trained in infection prevention and outbreak protocols. Associates learn how to identify symptoms of the flu and other illnesses and how to report possible infections. Brookdale routinely reinforces training for associates on hand washing techniques, cleaning protocols and transmission precautions. All contagious illnesses are tracked by Brookdale's clinical team.

"In our communities, our Brookdale teams are diligently practicing heightened infection control protocols," said Elliot. "This means we are better prepared to help keep COVID-19 and the flu out of our communities and to help stop the spread if there is an infection."

