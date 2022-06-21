Helping Small Reseller Businesses and Struggling Families to Survive Economic Hardship: Local Army Veteran and Single Mom Offers Thanks to Community by Giving Back; Hosts Affordable, Pop-Up Thrift Event - No Dowdy Mall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and proud mom, Marsha Rogers, recently announced the launch of No Dowdy Mall, a pop-up mall and thrifting platform created just in time to help families during the summer months, later moving into back-to-school events. Leveraging her marketing background, Marsha Rogers first got the idea when she saw how difficult it was for small businesses that were struggling to stay afloat in the current inflationary economy – especially businesses like resellers, flea markets, and consignment shops. No Dowdy Mall will host the pop-up resellers market for 10 weekends at the iconic Sunrise Mall, located in Citrus Heights. Vendors are strongly encouraged to go online and register now to secure a space.

"Back in 2014 when I was laid-off and struggling to support my kids, this community really helped my family avoid homelessness while we waited for unemployment," said Rogers. "So, I am very happy to host this event for the community. I am also really trying to keep vendors organized and exclusive in a way that will best serve them too. For instance, we have free personal stylists available to help you put together the perfect outfit and we are always bringing new inventory every time we pop up. Vendors need to register early because of vendor exclusivity: One vendor type, per category, per weekend."

When: 10 weekends only; every weekend starting July 22, 2022 through September 25, 2022 – in time for back-to-school promotional events.

The Sunrise Mall, ; 4,500 sq. ft. total space for vendors. Cost: Early bird vendors – $125 per weekend (ends June 30 th , 2022); General vendors – $175 per weekend; convenient 3-weekend and 10-weekend special pricing available.

Early bird vendors – per weekend (ends , 2022); General vendors – per weekend; convenient 3-weekend and 10-weekend special pricing available. Other Details: No pop-up tents needed, all indoors with air conditioning; no reseller/business license needed – No Dowdy Mall has it covered; up to 225 sq. ft. of space per vendor; no need to reset every day; no need for tables – No Dowdy Mall has it covered; fitting room available; vendor exclusivity – only 1 vendor per category, per weekend.

"This is a win-win for our local mall too, bringing more foot traffic to a place that has seen some decline due to the pandemic, gas prices, and inflation," said Rogers. "It is all part of a larger plan I have for an upcoming digital platform that will further help small business vendors and resellers in the future. No Dowdy Mall will be announcing more on that later."

