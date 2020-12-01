Helping the Environment One Bar of Soap at a Time

Sporting all new material with the same effective and sleek design, SoapStandle simply attaches to your soap bar via prongs that secure it in place. Its oval shape and ergonomically designed grooved surface allow you to grip the bar so it doesn't slip. And the platform the SoapStandle creates allows the bar to shed water so the bar can dry and avoid the 'goo' that typically forms on a wet bar. Since it's not dissolving prematurely, bars typically last about 30% longer. But for the environmentally-focused the biggest impact is cutting back on the plastic waste caused by liquid soap containers.

"Avoiding soap goo is the single biggest reason people give for using liquid soap instead of bar soap in their home. If goo is eliminated, bar soap becomes viable for more people — the goo is a huge hurdle. We hear a lot of 'this converted me back to a bar soap person' " says Jimmy Gould, founder of SoapStandle. "That's how it happens - one bar at a time!"

SoapStandle is available for purchase at soapstandle.com, and fans can follow SoapStandle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About SoapStandle

The SoapStandle is a small simple device that affixes to a bar of soap via small points that go into one side of the bar, creating a platform on which the soap is elevated. Since air can circulate 360° around the soap when it's not being used, it dries, thus inhibiting the goo that normally accumulates when you set a bar down. Visit www.soapstandle.com.

SOURCE SoapStandle