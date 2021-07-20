Helping Travellers Know Themselves: Brown + Hudson Introduces the Values Interests and Personality Traveller Type Test

Why now? Well, there's a huge amount of pent-up demand for travel. Understandably, we all just want to go — to escape to — anywhere. We've had over a year to dream about places we want go, but have we really stopped to think? Have we taken the time to consider why we travel, how we could be travelling smarter, and who we are as travellers?

The company's test answers those questions. The company worked with two eminent travel psychologists, Dr. Jaime Kurtz, a professor of psychology at James Madison University and Andrijana Pujić, a Serbian expert in psychometrics and personality trait assessments. It's a thoughtful test that consists of 77 considered questions.

"The travel professionals who will survive and thrive in the future will shift their focus from where, when and how many people, to why, who and how," says Brown + Hudson founder Philippe Brown, who hopes that other travel companies and agents will license and use the test, which in turn will move the entire industry forward.

After spending 10–15 minutes completing the test, users receive a bespoke report, a symbol of their traveller type, and an extract from Brown's upcoming book,

"REVISIT: The New Art & Science of Luxury Travel."

In beta research, 95% of testers found the results insightful and valuable, and 89% found the test experience enjoyable.

Based in London and with a global network, Brown + Hudson is a team of thinkers and creatives designing exquisitely crafted, richer travel stories. Over 26 years of travel expertise, ongoing research and scientific insights from world-leading authorities, academics and universities form the foundation of every physical or virtual experience they design.

