Helping Veterans Find Their Next Mission

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Military veterans considering a career change have something to celebrate: an all-new program that reduces the cost of the country's best tech skills education programs.

Shift, a military career change company backed by Andreessen Horowitz, launched a partnership with Lambda School to help veterans launch new careers in tech. They offer four tracks: Web Development, iOS Development, Data Science, and UX. All courses are taught live via video, so students can learn from anywhere. Lambda School also offers an income-share agreement, where students pay no upfront tuition, and instead pay a percentage of their income when they land a job.

"Every day, we meet veterans who are eager to learn the skills they need to break into tech," says Mike Slagh, Shift's CEO and a former bomb disposal officer in the Navy. "Cost and location should never be a barrier for a veteran who is ready and willing to learn the skills that today's employers need."

The new program is made possible through a philanthropic fund in partnership with EdAid Foundation that helps reduce the cost of nontraditional education programs not covered by the GI Bill. Through the partnership, veterans will be able to enjoy the benefits of an income-share agreement – meaning they pay no upfront tuition, and instead pay for the program only when they land a job after graduation.

The launch encourages military veterans to think about #MyNextMission — that is, a meaningful role where they can thrive in their post-military career. In a world where fast-growing companies are focused on a higher mission, veterans offer bring real-life mission experience. But most veterans need a foot in the door, which is exactly what Lambda School's tech skills can offer.

"Veterans have such extraordinary potential," says Austen Allred, CEO at Lambda School. "Their military experience gives them a sense of professionalism, teamwork, and discipline that's tough to find anywhere else. It's an honor that through this partnership with Shift, we can offer more veterans access to our programs, because we know they will make powerful and necessary additions to the tech workforce."

Learn more about Shift Pathways at shift.org/veterans

