HAIFA, Israel, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Helpless Earth: Reckless Science," a new revisionist book castigates scientific institutions for boosting existential risks, obscuring their accountability, and proliferating broad misinformation.

"Which scientist has openly admitted that he had risked humanity? Which scientist has said 'I am sorry'?" said author Yuval Kanev.

“Helpless Earth: Reckless Science” by Yuval Kanev Challenges Scientists' Competence, Reliability, And Integrity Amid Escalating Technological Threats to Humanity's Survival

This unique work shares plain findings that support its radical standpoints.

The 330-page nonfiction outlines major breakthroughs in science and technology, beginning with the rise of the Industrial Revolution, which proved dangerous to humanity's survival.

Alongside, though in contrast, this work reviews the rooted origins of unquestioned contemporary pro-science agendas embraced by governments, legal systems, education networks, and media outlets.

Other brief reviews cover prominent critiques of scientific ideologies, well-known warnings about unlimited commercialization and militarization of scientific research, and, of course, the dire Doomsday Clock alarms.

Such openings lead to stark conclusions like the following:

Starting in the 18th century, scientists engaged in a new, potentially catastrophic process in fact knew nothing about it.

Starting in the middle of the 20th century, scientists by and large dismissed the well-identifiable catastrophic process they were in fact engaged in.

Small wonder that the key human problems in fact created by modern scientific advancements by far outweighed the key human problems solved.

Till this very day, scientists misled by false presuppositions and taken-for-granted expectations further misled public officials, lawmakers, media reporters, military brass, entrepreneurs, and intellectuals.

Apart from some exceptions, scientists acclaimed for their critical methods in fact dodged a revision of their millenia-old, taken-for-granted key assumptions.

Scientists rewarded for their benefits to humankind in fact won a carte blanche to risk humankind.

Scientists celebrated for their quest for truth in fact proliferated the by far most dangerous human deception.

No doubt, the Nobel Prize rewards for benefits to humankind in fact spearheaded this very deception.

"Helpless Earth: Reckless Science" is the latest addition to the author's repertoire and continues with his broad critique of cultural elites.

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Contact:

Yuval Kanev.

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972 553171089

SOURCE Yuval Kanev