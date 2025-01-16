HelpMeSee Expands Simulation-based Cataract Surgery Training with New Partnerships at USC and UIC

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HelpMeSee is proud to announce its latest training partnerships with the University of Southern (USC)/LA General Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA, and the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) in Chicago, IL. These collaborations establish two new simulation-based surgical training locations to advance ophthalmic education while also addressing the global cataract blindness crisis.

The newly launched training sites are designed to provide residents from USC and UIC—along with ophthalmology residents and surgeons from nearby programs—access to the HelpMeSee Simulation-based Eye Surgery Training Program. Featuring high-fidelity virtual reality technology with haptic feedback, these courses offer a realistic, risk-free environment for developing the critical skills needed to perform Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS), Phacoemulsification, and other essential surgical techniques.

Dr. Bonnie An Henderson, CEO of HelpMeSee, emphasized the impact of these partnerships, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with two exceptional institutions—USC and UIC—in our mission to eradicate cataract blindness worldwide. By integrating HelpMeSee simulation-based training courses into their residency programs, we are empowering the next generation of ophthalmologists to refine their surgical skills safely, effectively, and efficiently. These partnerships will further expand access to high-quality surgical training and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

Dr. Brian Song, Residency Program Director of Ophthalmology at USC, shared his enthusiasm for the program: "Simulation-based training is a groundbreaking approach to ophthalmic education. The HelpMeSee Eye Surgery Simulator provides our residents with a safe, repeatable, and realistic environment to master transferrable cataract surgery skills. By incorporating this technology into our program, we are enhancing surgical proficiency and confidence before entering the operating room."

Dr. Peter MacIntosh, Ophthalmology Residency Program Director at UIC, echoed similar sentiments, saying, "The HelpMeSee Simulation-based Training Program represents an incredible advancement in surgical education. Haptic feedback combined with instructor-led guidance ensures that our residents develop the hand-foot-eye coordination and problem-solving abilities required to tackle even the most challenging cataract cases."

Both training locations will feature fully certified HelpMeSee instructors who provide real-time feedback and personalized guidance. Residents and ophthalmologists in the region can now access training on demand, ensuring they gain the hands-on experience and confidence needed to excel in cataract surgery and related procedures.

For more information or to schedule a training session, please contact a training expert at 1-844-435-7637, email [email protected] or visit helpmesee.org

Media Contact:

Amanda Kronberg

Director of Marketing

Phone: 720-220-9882

Email: [email protected]

About HelpMeSee

In a world where 100 million people are blind or visually impaired due to cataract, HelpMeSee, a not-for-profit under IRS 501(c)(3), has a global mission to eradicate cataract blindness by increasing the training of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS). This quick procedure produces high quality results cost effectively. The HelpMeSee MSICS training system features high-fidelity, virtual reality simulation with haptic feedback, sophisticated courseware, and digital learning tools and management systems.

HelpMeSee was founded by Al and Jim Ueltschi, who imagined building the MSICS training system by incorporating many of the methods and techniques used so successfully in commercial pilot training. As co-founder of Orbis International and founder of FlightSafety International, Al Ueltschi was an icon in the aviation industry and was devoted to treating preventable blindness in the developing world. HelpMeSee trains cataract specialists to ensure that all communities have access to highly trained MSICS specialists. With more than 60 simulators and 17 training centers worldwide, HelpMeSee partners with governments, universities and innovators to fight the global cataract blindness crisis. For more information, visit: http://www.helpmesee.org.

About University of Illinois Chicago

Located in the heart of one of the world's great cities, the University of Illinois Chicago is the city's largest university and only public research institution. Its 16 academic colleges serve nearly 34,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. UIC is recognized as one of the most ethnically rich and culturally diverse campuses in the nation, a leader in providing access to underrepresented students. With one of the largest colleges of medicine in the nation, and colleges of dentistry, pharmacy, public health, nursing, social work, and applied health sciences, UIC is the state's principal educator of health professionals and its academic health center is a major health care provider to underserved communities. UIC students become professionals in fields ranging from law and business to engineering to education, liberal arts and sciences, urban planning, law and social work, as well as architecture, design and the arts. UIC is an integral part of the educational, technological, and cultural fabric of one of the world's greatest cities.

SOURCE HelpMeSee, Inc.