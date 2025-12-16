HelpMeSee Welcomes Renowned Ophthalmologist Dr. Jack Cioffi to Its Board of Directors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HelpMeSee, a global nonprofit dedicated to ending the burden of preventable cataract blindness, is proud to announce the election of Dr. Jack Cioffi to its Board of Directors. A world-renowned ophthalmologist, academic leader, and healthcare innovator, Dr. Cioffi brings decades of clinical, research, and administrative experience to the organization's strategic mission.

Dr. Jack Cioffi (pictured) joins the HelpMeSee Board of Directors.

Dr. Cioffi currently serves as Professor and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and Ophthalmologist-in-Chief at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia. He previously held leadership roles as Director of the Devers Eye Institute and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology & Chief Medical Officer at Legacy Health in Portland, Oregon. His academic and clinical contributions have profoundly shaped ophthalmic education, particularly in glaucoma research and training.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Cioffi to the HelpMeSee Board of Directors," said Jim Ueltshi, Interim CEO of HelpMeSee. "His vision and leadership are invaluable assets as we scale our simulation-based training model to prepare a new generation of cataract surgeons. Dr. Cioffi's lifelong commitment to advancing ophthalmic care aligns with the HelpMeSee mission to eliminate cataract blindness in underserved communities."

Dr. Cioffi has published extensively on glaucoma pathophysiology and ocular blood flow, with his work influencing global standards of care. His commitment to education and innovation mirrors the HelpMeSee approach—pioneering the use of high-fidelity haptic VR simulators to provide hands-on, scalable surgical training that replicates real-life conditions.

"The innovative HelpMeSee training approach is a game-changer," said Dr. Cioffi. "The use of tactile, VR-based simulation to train cataract surgeons in low-resource settings is not only visionary but essential to solving a crisis that affects millions. I am proud to support an organization creating sustainable impact through surgical education."

The HelpMeSee Simulation-based Training Program, including courses in Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS), Phacoemulsification, and Pars Plana Vitrectomy—are transforming how residents and ophthalmologists gain proficiency in delicate eye surgery. More than 3,000 cataract specialists worldwide have trained on the HelpMeSee Eye Surgery Simulator, with 94% recommending the program.1

As global demand for skilled cataract surgeons grows, HelpMeSee is committed to expanding access to high-quality, simulation-based MSICS training. With Dr. Cioffi's guidance, the organization will continue advancing its mission to restore sight—and transform lives—through innovation, education, and global outreach.

About HelpMeSee:

In a world where 100 million people are blind or visually impaired due to cataract, HelpMeSee, a not-for-profit under IRS 501(c)(3), has a global mission to eradicate cataract blindness by increasing the training of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS). This safe and relatively quick procedure delivers successful outcomes at a low cost. The HelpMeSee MSICS training system features high-fidelity, virtual reality simulation with haptic feedback, sophisticated courseware, learning management systems, and electronic learning aids.

HelpMeSee was founded by Al and Jim Ueltschi, who imagined building the MSICS training system by incorporating many of the methods and techniques used successfully in commercial pilot training. As co-founder of Orbis International and founder of FlightSafety International, Al Ueltschi was an icon in the aviation industry and was devoted to treating preventable blindness in the developing world. HelpMeSee trains cataract specialists to ensure that all communities have access to highly trained MSICS specialists. With more than 40 simulators and 15 training centers worldwide, HelpMeSee partners with governments, universities and innovators to fight the global cataract blindness crisis. For more information, visit http://www.helpmesee.org.

