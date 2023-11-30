HelpMeSee wins NTSA Modeling and Simulation Award

News provided by

HelpMeSee

30 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HelpMeSee, a not-for-profit organization with a mission to end global cataract blindness, has received the Modeling & Simulation Award from the National Training and Simulation Association (NTSA).

"We are honored and grateful to the NTSA for this prestigious award," said Bonnie An Henderson, M.D., President and CEO of HelpMeSee. "It is gratifying that our simulation, which is an integral component within our cataract training system, is being recognized by the medical education community."

Continue Reading
HelpMeSee, a not-for-profit organization with a mission to end global cataract blindness, won the NTSA Modeling and Simulation Award. Accepting the award is Bonnie An Henderson, M.D., HelpMeSee's President and CEO.
HelpMeSee, a not-for-profit organization with a mission to end global cataract blindness, won the NTSA Modeling and Simulation Award. Accepting the award is Bonnie An Henderson, M.D., HelpMeSee's President and CEO.

In recognizing HelpMeSee, the citation reads in part: "HelpMeSee has developed a high fidelity, physics-based VR simulator with realistic haptic feedback. The surgical training system is a breakthrough in standardized task-based medical training education. The instructor-led simulator training system is specifically designed for high-volume surgical training. This method boosts surgical accessibility and affordability by accelerated placement of skilled workforce where they are needed most. The comprehensive training system offers a scalable, risk-free, surgical education model, vastly reducing time and cost to attain objectively measured surgical proficiency. In 2022, they trained 1,529 ophthalmologists in Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery. This sight-restoring procedure takes as little as 5 minutes and costs as little as $25. There are 20 million people who suffer from cataract blindness awaiting treatment from well-trained cataract specialists throughout the world."

The HelpMeSee training system has its roots in commercial aviation pilot training through its founders Al and Jim Ueltschi, his son. Al Ueltschi, who died in 2012, was an aviation training pioneer as the founder of FlightSafety International, the foremost commercial pilot training company. He was also a cofounder of Orbis International. 

"An important solution to end cataract blindness is to increase access to skilled but affordable providers. Our innovative simulation-based training is designed to make that happen," said Henderson. "HelpMeSee's simulator provides realistic tactile feedback and visuals that mimic the experience of performing live surgery. It allows unlimited opportunities to practice without risk to patients."

HelpMeSee's training system is not just for novice surgeons, it offers training for practicing surgeons who want to pursue additional training.

"As the prevalence of cataract increases worldwide, the demand for cataract surgery will also rise. HelpMeSee is well-positioned to provide the necessary training, so patients, no matter their economic circumstance, have access to high-quality, low-cost treatment."

ABOUT HELPMESEE
HelpMeSee trains cataract specialists to ensure that all communities, especially those with severe economic hardship, have access to highly quality, affordable cataract treatment as a human right to sight. With more than 40 simulators and 11 training centers worldwide, HelpMeSee partners with governments, universities, and innovators to fight the global cataract blindness crisis. For more information, visit http://www.helpmesee.org.

ABOUT NTSA 
The National Training & Simulation Association (NTSA) is a proud affiliate of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA). NTSA provides the training, simulation, related support systems and training services industries a focused, formal organization to represent and promote their business interests in the market place. For more information, visit www.ntsa.org.

Kelley Denny 412-352-9240
[email protected] 

SOURCE HelpMeSee

Also from this source

HelpMeSee announces Dr. Bonnie An Henderson as president and CEO

HelpMeSee announces Dr. Bonnie An Henderson as president and CEO

HelpMeSee, the global mission to end cataract blindness by vastly expanding access to high quality, affordable treatment, has elected Dr. Bonnie An...
HelpMeSee announces Dr. Bonnie Henderson as interim president and CEO

HelpMeSee announces Dr. Bonnie Henderson as interim president and CEO

Dr. Bonnie Henderson has been named interim president and CEO of HelpMeSee, a global nonprofit that provides cataract treatment training using its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.