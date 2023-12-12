Helpshift Debuts AI-driven Advancements for Multilingual Customer Support and Sentiment Analysis

With new AI capabilities, agents can respond more effectively to customer frustration, especially in multilingual scenarios. Partners utilizing this technology have achieved a 30% reduction in support costs.

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keywords Studios' customer support platform, Helpshift , the established leader for AI-driven, consumer-first support for modern brands, has released new AI-powered capabilities. These new AI capabilities help brands improve the customer experience by better understanding customer sentiment and intent, offering generative AI for self-help, and enabling global support with language translation.

Since 2017, Helpshift has been at the forefront of integrating AI into customer service, consistently innovating and refining its technologies to stay ahead of the curve.

AI, automation, and chatbots for customer support are already seeing broad adoption and generating significant business value. According to the 2023 Digital Support Benchmark Report , consumer-facing mobile-first tech industries like entertainment, fintech, and gaming already see automation rates of 82-94% for resolved issues.

Helpshift's new AI capabilities include:

This AI-driven intent classification feature helps brands understand the most common reasons consumers are contacting support more quickly. It then embarks consumers on a logical support journey with tailored workflows to help resolve their issues. Language AI for Multilingual Support : Now seamlessly integrated into the Helpshift platform, Keywords Studios' advanced machine translation technology, Language AI, empowers customer support agents to effortlessly and accurately communicate with consumers in their native language. Early adopters of Language AI have achieved a remarkable 30% reduction in non-English support costs, coupled with an approximate 10% increase in Customer Satisfaction (CSAT). With simple, one-click translations, this feature enables global customer support and expands the team's capabilities, transcending language barriers without any new integrations.

Unlike many other AI tools, Helpshift's new AI capabilities are systematically built into the customer support journey and seamlessly embedded in the brand's app, game, or website, with no new integrations required. AI works best when it has context. The AI gets fed real context and relevant customer information to quickly recognize situations, assess customer needs, and solve problems more efficiently while reducing customer frustration and keeping customers engaged.

"There's a barrage of AI solutions for customer support popping up on the market, but many of these other AI tools are standalone apps or add-ons, with companies trying to force AI into situations where it doesn't add value," said Eric Vermillion, CEO of Helpshift. "Helpshift is not new to AI and automation. With the power of our parent company Keywords Studios' proprietary Language AI platform, we are building upon Helpshift's foundation of automated customer support."

Helpshift's new AI customer support capabilities are not merely an attempt to deflect tickets using generative AI. They are opening new opportunities for CX teams to add value for businesses. By bringing higher levels of emotional intelligence and frictionless multilingual understanding to everyday customer service interactions, brands can free up their customer support agents to build stronger customer relationships.

"Better AI for customer support is not going to replace humans, it's going to help human customer support agents do their jobs even better and unlock value for their companies," Vermillion said. "In fact, our 2023 Digital Support Benchmark Report found that the highest CSAT rates across verticals came from issues getting resolved with human agents and AI bots working together. People want that human element for higher-value support, and it can help brands improve customer retention and ROI."

To learn more about Helpshift's new AI capabilities, please visit helpshift.com .

About Helpshift

Helpshift, a subsidiary of Keywords Studios, is a consumer-first digital support platform that provides an efficient, personalized, modern support journey. Conversational AI, machine language translation, automation, and segmentation quickly resolve consumer problems across immersive channels like mobile apps, gaming consoles, and XR experiences in 150+ languages. Get your consumers back online faster with over 50% automation for efficient resolution.

In December of 2022, Helpshift joined Keywords Studios, an international provider of creative and technology-enabled solutions to the global video games and entertainment industries. Established in 1998, and now with over 70 facilities in 26 countries, it provides services across the entire content development life cycle. Supporting 150+ languages and every time zone, Keywords Studios' end-to-end Player Engagement service line covers everything from flexible player support to safeguarding and managing clients' communities. Its teams work closely with clients to increase CSAT and efficiency, implement AI and automation enabled by the industry's best digital support technology, close process gaps, and reduce costs across all its clients' player engagement operations.

To learn more about Helpshift, visit helpshift.com and follow @helpshift on Twitter.

