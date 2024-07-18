Helpshift Launches AI-Powered Tool for Effortless Multilingual Support Experiences

New Feature Streamlines Multilingual Customer Support with Automatic Translations in 74 Languages

GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keywords Studios' customer support platform, Helpshift, the established leader for AI-driven, consumer-first support for modern brands, today announced the launch of its new Language AI FAQ Translation tool. This new feature allows businesses to automatically translate questions that are commonly asked by customers into 74 languages with a single click. By removing the need for manual translations and integrating directly within the FAQ editor, it makes managing multilingual content easier and boosts global customer engagement.

Language AI FAQ Translation meets the pressing need for businesses to connect with global audiences efficiently and cost-effectively. In today's interconnected world, seamless engagement across diverse languages is crucial. As businesses expand globally, the demand for effortless multilingual content management grows, ensuring global accessibility and providing customers with up-to-date information to enhance their experience and satisfaction. Helpshift's customer data shows that over 20% of FAQs are in more than 8 languages.

"With Helpshift's AI-powered language features, global support is much easier, helping us reduce the time of response to players. We have also experienced increases in CSAT, especially for Asian languages, which are the most tricky ones. We did an A/B test, and for the non-translated tickets and the translated tickets, we saw an improvement of as far as 0.5 when it came to CSAT. It was a really good result. It's also a really good tool to optimize the cost," said Sebastian Brant, Director of Player Services at Huuuge.

Solving a Key Challenge in Multilingual Support Environments

Support admins face significant challenges in manually translating and updating FAQ content across multiple languages, which is both time-consuming and requires specialized language skills or external assistance. Helpshift's new feature streamlines this process, allowing businesses to update content with a single click and ensuring timely dissemination of accurate information to users worldwide. This automation reduces translation operational costs by 100% and ensures consistent quality and brand voice across all languages.

Key benefits and features of Language AI FAQ Translation include:

Global Reach Expansion : Instantly translate FAQs into multiple languages, broadening your brand's accessibility and appeal to a diverse audience.

: Instantly translate FAQs into multiple languages, broadening your brand's accessibility and appeal to a diverse audience. Efficiency in Resource Utilization : Automatic translations save time and reduce the need for manual translation efforts, allowing teams to focus on higher-value tasks.

: Automatic translations save time and reduce the need for manual translation efforts, allowing teams to focus on higher-value tasks. Enhanced Customer Experience : Deliver support in customers' native languages, enhancing their understanding and satisfaction with accessible and clear information.

: Deliver support in customers' native languages, enhancing their understanding and satisfaction with accessible and clear information. Flexibility and Accuracy : Admins can manually adjust translations to ensure cultural appropriateness and content accuracy.

: Admins can manually adjust translations to ensure cultural appropriateness and content accuracy. Operational Cost Reduction: Eliminate the need for costly external translation services, providing a more cost-effective solution.

Unique All-in-One Solution

Unlike competitors that rely on third-party translation services or manual efforts, Helpshift's Language AI FAQ Translation offers a seamless, integrated solution. The feature utilizes custom-trained engines fine-tuned with brand-specific data, delivering precise and contextual translations that preserve the brand's voice and terminology. This integration ensures consistent quality and eliminates the need for external dependencies, reducing both time and cost.

"With Helpshift's innovative approach to Customer Support and its continued leadership in AI and technology, this release represents a significant leap forward in delivering exceptional multilingual support experiences," said Eric Vermillion, CEO of Helpshift. "The Language AI FAQ Translation is exactly what businesses need to reach global audiences without the hassle of dealing with third-party services or manual translations resulting in substantial cost savings. As companies continue to expand globally, the demand for streamlined multilingual content management has never been greater, making this launch both timely and impactful."

Since 2017, Helpshift has been at the forefront of integrating AI into customer service, consistently innovating and refining its technologies to stay ahead of the curve. To learn more about Helpshift's Language AI FAQ Translation and other AI-powered customer support capabilities, please visit helpshift.com.

About Helpshift

Helpshift, a subsidiary of Keywords Studios, is a consumer-first digital support platform that provides an efficient, personalized, modern support journey. Conversational AI, machine language translation, automation, and segmentation quickly resolve consumer problems across immersive channels like mobile apps, gaming consoles, and XR experiences in 150+ languages. Get your consumers back online faster with over 50% automation for efficient resolution.

In December of 2022, Helpshift joined Keywords Studios, an international provider of creative and technology-enabled solutions to the global video games and entertainment industries. Established in 1998, and now with over 70 facilities in 26 countries, it provides services across the entire content development life cycle. Supporting 150+ languages and every time zone, Keywords Studios' end-to-end Player Engagement service line covers everything from flexible player support to safeguarding and managing clients' communities. Its teams work closely with clients to increase CSAT and efficiency, implement AI and automation enabled by the industry's best digital support technology, close process gaps, and reduce costs across all its clients' player engagement operations.

To learn more about Helpshift, visit helpshift.com and follow @helpshift on Twitter.

Media Contact for Helpshift

Liftoff Communications

Juliet Travis

[email protected]

SOURCE Helpshift