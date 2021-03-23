Helpshift, the Leading Mobile-First Player Support Platform, Announces Mobile-Gaming Growth and Integrations as Mobile Gaming Explodes

The announcement follows the news earlier today of Helpshift being named a Unity Verified Solutions Partner . The integrations are part of Helpshift's broader strategy to modernize support and retention experiences for the consumer mobile era, focusing on giving users and players the fast, always-on help they expect, and making it easier for game publishers and studios to deliver world-class player support inside the apps.

"Mobile gaming companies are experiencing explosive growth and, now more than ever, they understand the importance of delighting and retaining their players. We are proud to support so much of the gaming industry's top brands and the needs of their players to have an always-on mobile support experience," said Eric Vermillion, Helpshift CEO . "Our impressive traction in mobile gaming is just the beginning of our next chapter of growth as we help companies provide in-app support for the mobile apps that now power our lives -- from gaming to fintech and beyond."

Helpshift is reinventing the support experience -- enabling mobile-first companies to provide their users with the fast in-app issue resolution that they expect. Helpshift provides a modern alternative to email and phone support with asynchronous messaging, chatbots that can speak 180 languages, and AI-based automation . This frees up agents to focus on more complex issue resolution and gives them more time back for each customer engagement. Helpshift customers typically report more than 85 percent of their issues can be fully automated without the need of an agent, and that Helpshift's in-game support delivers over a full point higher CSAT ratings than email.

Currently, Helpshift powers the mobile-first customer support for apps that reach 3 billion devices. In 2020 alone, the number of apps powered by Helpshift grew by 65 percent. Over the same period, customer adoption of bots and automation doubled to over 60 million total issues handled for the year.

Helpshift provides software designed to rid the world of bad customer service. Purpose-built for the needs of modern, mobile-first businesses, Helpshift gives users the simplest mobile "always-on'' help experience that is fast and feels as natural and personal as talking to friends and family. Helpshift's in-app chat, bots and automation combine to provide immediate, automated solutions to many issues. Leading brands like Glu Mobile, Playrix, and Brex use Helpshift to serve billions of support interactions monthly. Helpshift is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe.

