HelptNow: Transforming Technical Support with 24/7 Technical Live Answering Services

Helpt Amplifies Technical Support with Its New Suite: HelptNow, HelptTech, and HelptFul, Delivering Unmatched Service Anytime, Anywhere.

IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Helpt, a leader in the technical support services space, is thrilled to unveil its new service, HelptNow. HelptNow aims to transform the intake and triage process standard by offering round-the-clock technical live answering services that prioritize timely, expert, and human-centric assistance for end-users across all touchpoints. The IT industry is confronted with the challenge of providing expert technical support while ensuring a personalized, empathetic customer service experience. Many businesses grapple with striking the right balance, seeking a partner that can help them excel in both areas without sacrificing service quality or operational efficiency.

Introducing HelptNow: Upgrade your technical support with our 24/7 technical live answering services. Experience the blend of human touch & expert tech solutions, anytime, anywhere.

"Being their service desk means a lot of different things to different people," says Matthew Pincus, Founder of Helpt. "With these new offerings, we're excited to give our clients exactly what they need, whether that's just extra hands to take calls or great technicians to resolve their clients' issues."

Features and benefits of HelptNow include:

Human Touch 24/7/365: HelptNow ensures that clients receive empathetic and personalized service anytime. This approach deepens client trust and satisfaction by offering a comforting, human connection in every interaction.

Technical Expertise: HelptNow's team consists of technical experts ready to tackle a wide array of IT challenges. Their deep technical knowledge ensures efficient and effective resolution, raising the bar for technical support quality.

Intelligent Triaging and Resolution Capabilities: HelptNow not only aims to resolve issues directly but also employs intelligent triaging to ensure that more complex problems are escalated appropriately.

HelptNow will be available on April 8th with month-to-month contracts starting at $750/month for 300 minutes of technical live answering. For more information visit gethelpt.com/helptnow .

About Helpt: Helpt specializes in providing outsourced, on-shore, expert technical support 24x7x365 for organizations of all sizes. At its core, Helpt aims to deliver knowledge and solutions through positive professional interactions, fostering a seamless bridge between customers and manufacturers or service vendors. By handling technical support, Helpt helps businesses reduce operational costs and allows them to concentrate on their core functions and product improvements. Specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Helpt offers tailored support solutions that enhance service delivery, ensuring their end-users receive immediate, expert assistance.

