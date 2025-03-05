Helsinki Achieves Green Destinations Certificate Meeting the World's Strictest Criteria

HELSINKI, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, 4 March, Helsinki was granted the Green Destinations GSTC certificate, which is one more step towards its goal of becoming the world's most sustainable travel destination. Helsinki is the first city with over half a million residents to receive this certificate.

Helsinki receives the Green Destinations GSTC certificate, which meets the strictest criteria of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) for a sustainable travel destination. Achieving it essentially requires full compliance with the criteria.*

There are over 280 items in the GSTC criteria that cover all areas of sustainability. The criteria examine operations from the perspectives of environmental, cultural, social and economic sustainability and sustainable governance.

Certificate demonstrates Helsinki's commitment to promoting sustainability in every area

Created in 2007, the GSTC criteria have been developed in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Foundation (UN Foundation), the United Nations Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the Rainforest Alliance, among others.

"This is a major achievement. It demonstrates Helsinki's exceptionally high commitment to promoting sustainability in all its areas," says Tourism Director Nina Vesterinen from the City of Helsinki.

The Helsinki City Strategy for 2021 outlines that the goal is to be the most sustainable travel destination in the world. In the autumn of 2024, Helsinki reached the top position in the Global Destination Sustainability Index, which measures the sustainability of travel destinations. With this achievement and the world's strictest travel destination certificate, Helsinki could not be closer to achieving its goal.

Years-long focus on sustainability by the city and the travel industry

"Finland has been selected as the happiest country in the world for seven consecutive years. Its capital Helsinki has been a pioneer in sustainable urban development for years, as evidenced by several top positions in various sustainability indices. Helsinki may have the best global foundation for sustainable tourism, but the entire travel industry also deserves a big thank you for their role in achieving this," Vesterinen continues.

Most hotel rooms in Helsinki are environmentally certified. Its travel attractions, meeting and congress facilities and other tourism operators are also world leaders when it comes to investment in sustainable tourism.

EU prepares to curb misleading green claims – certifications important for Helsinki

The European Union is working to tighten its legislation on environmental claims. Its aim is to prevent misleading greenwashing and to ensure that environmental claims made to consumers are based on reliable and verified information. New rules will require companies to provide more detailed justifications for environmental friendliness, which will boost transparency and help consumers make more sustainable choices.

"For that very reason, Helsinki makes every effort to prove the veracity of its sustainability work. This is why the Global Destination Sustainability Index and Green Destinations certificate are important," Vesterinen points out.

