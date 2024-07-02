Helsinki invites American scale-up founders, venture capitalists, and limited partner investors to join two flagship programs - supporting business expansion to Europe

Helsinki Partners organizes two programs in November 2024 that coincide with Slush 2024, the world's biggest gathering for startups and venture capitalists.

Founders to Finland supports scale-up founders in gaining valuable connections and insights into the Nordic market.

Venture Nordics gives Venture Capitalists and Limited Partner investors an in-depth look at Helsinki's high-performing funds and dynamic startup ecosystem and an opportunity to build a highly relevant network in the region.

Both programs include carefully curated activities and a free ticket to SLUSH.

The New Nordic countries ( Norway , Sweden , Denmark , Finland , Estonia , Latvia , Lithuania and Iceland ) have grown into a disproportionate source of innovation and gained fame as a unicorn factory only second to Silicon Valley.

Despite being the epicenter of the New Nordics region, Helsinki is a hidden gem: it still holds a lot of untapped potential in terms of ROI, top talent, and impact for scale-ups.

Application to both programs is open now.

HELSINKI, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helsinki, Finland is rapidly emerging as a leading destination for scale-up founders and venture capitalists, offering unparalleled opportunities for growth, innovation, and investment. It shows exceptional support for innovation, commitment to green transition, and dedication to quality of life which attracts top talent and significant investments. Helsinki is also the capital of Finland, the happiest country in the World for the 7th time in a row.

"We believe that amidst all the global challenges, solutions lie within cities. Helsinki is a rapidly expanding metropolis in the heart of the Nordics, and it's an ideal testing ground for shaping the future. We are committed to innovation and sustainability, and we're proud to be the catalyst for pioneering solutions with global impact," explains Clarisse Berggårdh, CEO at Helsinki Partners.

Despite all this, Helsinki still holds a lot of untapped potential. Through two flagship programs, Founders to Finland and Venture Nordics, Helsinki Partners invites international entrepreneurs and investors to unravel the potential this hidden Nordic gem. Participants will have a chance to immerse themselves in one of the world's most vibrant startup ecosystems, and the opportunity to attend SLUSH 2024, the world's biggest gathering for startups and venture capitalists.

Both programs include carefully curated activities, a free ticket to SLUSH, as well as access to exclusive side-events and valuable meetings with startup and investor ecosystem influencers.

Founders to Finland is a six-day program (18-23 November 2024) designed for international founders who have recently completed Series B or C funding. Participants gain valuable connections and insights into the Nordic market and attend Slush 2024 and its many side events for free. Helsinki's commitment to green transition, innovation, and quality of life makes it ideal for scale-ups who are not willing to compromise success and sustainability. Testimonials from previous editions of the program highlight the impact this initiative has had on fostering investment in Finnish startups.

"Helsinki has a very diverse pool of talents, and the Finnish people have a very strong sense of commitment and dedication to their work. For us, it is very important that people are independent and complete their work tasks responsibly. Everyone's in this together and they understand the entrepreneur culture," states Crystal Koh, Founder of Chanceupon, and Xanne Leo, COO of Chanceupon, participants of the Founders to Finland program.

Venture Nordics is the leading program for international VC funds and LPs aiming to expand their investments in Europe and the Nordics. Coinciding with Slush 2024, the seven-day program (15-21 November 2024) offers an in-depth look at Helsinki's high-performing funds and dynamic startup ecosystem. Finnish funds consistently outperform the European average, and Helsinki's strategic location enhances market access. This is the second edition of the program. The first edition had 9 participants managing a total AUM of around 12 billion euros.

"Budgets are blossoming in terms of developing deep tech and deep science here in Helsinki. A lot of companies are making their way to the climate change space, and quantum computing. The Finnish tech landscape encompasses many cutting-edge areas that you can learn from, invest in, and implement into your own business and market," says Rahul Ranjani, Partner at Manerama Capital and alumni of the Venture Nordics Spring 2024 program.

Slush is the biggest gathering for startups and venture capitalists in the world, with 5,500 startup founders and operators, and 3,300 investors attending from around the world. The event pushes the limits on creativity and technology, offering attendees a unique opportunity to meet and network with other like-minded people both through the official program, as well as the more than 300 side events organized by partners and the wider startup community.

Founders and investors interested in the programs are encouraged to submit an application for the chance to explore Helsinki's startup and venture ecosystems and experience the Slush 2024 gathering first-hand.

For more information please contact:

Founders to Finland

Xin Wang

[email protected]

+358 40 139 2503

Venture Nordics

Tian Yu

[email protected]

+358 45 225 6818

About Helsinki Partners

Helsinki Partners is a city marketing, investment and talent attraction company owned by the City of Helsinki. Their mission is to promote the city's sustainable growth; attract international investment, businesses, talent and visitors, and to conduct international sales and marketing, as well as build Helsinki's brand globally.

For more information, please visit https://www.helsinkipartners.com/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/r/helsinki-invites-american-scale-up-founders--venture-capitalists--and-limited-partner-investors-to-j,c4009889

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/venture-nordics-programme-in-helsinki-in-may-2024,c3316713 Venture Nordics programme in Helsinki in May 2024 https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/founders-to-finland-may-2024,c3316715 Founders to Finland May 2024 https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/rahul-ranjani--alumni-of-the-venture-nordics-spring-2024-program-,c3316850 Rahul Ranjani, alumni of the Venture Nordics Spring 2024 program. https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/crystal-koh-and-xanne-leo,c3316851 Crystal Koh and Xanne Leo

SOURCE Helsinki Partners