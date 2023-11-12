HELUNA HEALTH DATA BRIEF: HIGH HOUSING COSTS AND LOW QUALITY SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE OUTBREAK PREPAREDNESS -- IN MOST CALIFORNIA COUNTIES, OVER 15% OF RESIDENTS SPEND AT LEAST HALF OF THEIR INCOME ON HOUSING

News provided by

Heluna Health

12 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Population health leader Heluna Health has released a new data brief showing alignment between the lack of affordable, high-quality housing and reduced outbreak preparedness for a large percentage of California's residents.

In 48 of California's 58 counties, the analysis shows that at least 15% of households spend half or more of their income on housing. Los Angeles County was the lowest in the state, with nearly one in four households spending at least half of their income on housing. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development considers housing affordable when it costs 30% or less of a household's income.

"California's housing crisis doesn't just weigh on families' budgets, but on almost every aspect of their physical and mental health," says Blayne Cutler, MD, Ph.D., President and CEO of Heluna Health. "Communities where all residents can find safe, affordable homes will be far better equipped to respond and recover when a crisis hits."

The data brief is based on a newly launched Heluna Health data tool called the Community Outbreak Preparedness Index (COPI), which measures numerous indicators of preparedness at the county level. COPI enables policymakers, community members, and others to better understand and respond to conditions that affect their resilience.

In its examination of housing quality, the data brief shows that in 50 of 58 California counties, at least one in five households faced one of the following issues: overcrowding, high costs, lack of kitchen facilities, and lack of plumbing facilities. In Los Angeles County, one in three households face one or more of these issues.

The cost and quality of housing have a direct impact on health, according to the analysis, since "families facing high housing costs have less to spend on their own care," while quality factors such as insufficient space, inadequate ventilation, and prevalence of mold and pests contribute to disease or illness.

The findings in the housing data brief demonstrate that preparedness involves more than medical capabilities alone, and that high-quality affordable housing for every Californian is key to building a healthier state that is better prepared to face future challenges.

To learn more about Heluna Health, go to www.helunahealth.org.

SOURCE Heluna Health

Also from this source

HELUNA HEALTH LAUNCHES COPI--A DATA-DRIVEN MEASURE OF LOCAL RESILIENCE AND OUTBREAK PREPAREDNESS

HELUNA HEALTH LAUNCHES COPI--A DATA-DRIVEN MEASURE OF LOCAL RESILIENCE AND OUTBREAK PREPAREDNESS

Population health leader Heluna Health has launched the first research tool enabling California officials and community members to determine how well ...
HELUNA HEALTH REPORTS WIDE GAPS IN PREPAREDNESS FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE

HELUNA HEALTH REPORTS WIDE GAPS IN PREPAREDNESS FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE

Non-profit population health leader Heluna Health has released results from a new survey on wildfire preparedness showing that nearly half of all...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.