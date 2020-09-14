Helvar Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the AI-Powered Lighting Controls Market with Its ActiveAhead Solution

"Helvar first introduced AI in its stand-alone solutions, Active and Active+, and followed that up with a Bluetooth Mesh technology in its connected lighting control solution, ActiveAhead. This allowed the company to build an advanced AI-based algorithm based on learnings gathered and its extensive knowledge in lighting controls," said Dennis Marcell Victor, Senior Research Analyst a Frost & Sullivan. "In 2020, Helvar released the second generation of ActiveAhead, which further enhances the easy setup and operation of the truly intelligent wireless lighting solution — giving building owners and facility managers better tools to unleash the full potential of future-proof intelligent lighting ."

ActiveAhead's self-learning capabilities provide unparalleled efficiency and reliability in setup and operations. Specifically, the solution ensures enhanced comfort for building occupants. Customers can install ActiveAhead's luminaires in their intended position and operate them without having to check for control wiring, programming, or configuration. They can also customize and group luminaires via the ActiveAhead mobile application as well as adjust all the light settings to their own needs, leading to better productivity and relaxation.

Furthermore, it delivers optimal energy savings by having its wireless networked nodes apply a smart algorithm to understand the usage of space and respond to the amount of light in the area. The luminaires collect data from their sensors while communicating with each other and learn the patterns of space usage so the system may adjust the lighting automatically. By dimming the lights in a predictive and smart manner, ActiveAhead helps customers meet their sustainability targets.

"Overall, the company has established itself as a provider of leading-edge products as well as a trusted partner to various technology companies. Ultimately, Helvar helps customers become more sustainable and achieve better work environments," noted Victor.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Helvar

Helvar is an international lighting technologies company specialising in intelligent and energy-saving lighting solutions. Intelligent lighting is essential to the wellbeing of employees, customers, visitors and patients, and it helps to achieve sustainability targets. Helvar lighting control solutions and luminaire components help to create smart environments built for the future, using information and working seamlessly with other systems. With projects spanning from hospitals, schools, workplaces to cruise ships and Istanbul's 3rd new airport (the largest in the world), Helvar designs open and flexible solutions for lighting across a range of applications.

With 99 years of expertise, Helvar serves its customers locally with offices in Finland, UK and Sweden and via their global network of partners in over 50 countries.

To learn more, please visit www.helvar.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

