Helvetia Venture Fund And Flixbus Founders Invest In Car Subscription Solution Provider FAAREN: FAAREN's Software Solution Enables New Stakeholders To Enter The Car Subscription Market

ROTTENDORF, Germany, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FAAREN GmbH enables car dealers to offer their vehicles to customers in a self-defined subscription model using a customizable white label software. In addition, FAAREN offers its partners a marketplace for car subscriptions on its own website " www.faaren.com " in order to reach a wider audience of customers. As a result, car dealers can quickly and easily open up a new business section and still remain in direct contact with customers as contractual partners.

FAAREN handles all subscription-related processes for its partners in a digital way. The company offers the technical infrastructure, the integration of a white label, customer acquisition, credit checks, payment management and other services. FAAREN's business model distinguishes itself by low capital requirements and is easily scalable.

Car subscription models gaining importance

With this investment, Helvetia is participating in the highly interesting car subscription market, which has happened to be able to build up momentum in recent months. "The car subscription market is growing continuously and is forcing the car dealerships and other industries to actively participate in the market. FAAREN, with its car subscription marketplace and white label software, is able to turn any company into a car subscription provider. These leverage effects make FAAREN an attractive investment", explains Michael Wieser, Managing Partner of Helvetia Venture Funds.

About FAAREN

FAAREN acts as a full-service provider for dealerships, organizing all processes related to the subscription. For example, the company offers its partners the technical infrastructure, integration of a white label, customer acquisition, credit checks, customer service, marketing materials and other services. In addition, car dealerships have access to a partner network which can support them with other operational tasks, such as delivery or workshop services.

