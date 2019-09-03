Helzberg Diamonds And NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes Team Up to Create An Exclusive New Jewelry Collection Benefiting Youth Charities

"I'm pumped to be partnering with Helzberg Diamonds, the Kansas City-based brand whose mission is to help their customers celebrate life's happiest moments," said Mahomes. "Together we've designed a jewelry collection benefiting my foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children. I'm proud to team up with a company that shares my values of community, authenticity and philanthropy."

The exclusive Patrick Mahomes Collection for Helzberg features black and white diamond pendant necklaces for both men and women in yellow and white gold, and sterling silver. Available at Helzberg.com or at Kansas City-area Helzberg Diamonds locations, the new collection will range in price from $299.99 - $4,999.

"Patrick Mahomes is an outstanding role model on and off the field. His passion, work ethic and leadership are an inspiration to his teammates, fans and the Kansas City community," said Ellen Junger, chief marketing officer for Helzberg Diamonds. "With our shared hometown and values, I can't imagine a better fit for our brand than Patrick."

In addition to the new jewelry collection, Helzberg Diamonds's multi-year partnership deal with Patrick Mahomes will include the athlete's participation in the brand's upcoming holiday campaign, scheduled to debut in November 2019. Helzberg Diamonds's new holiday campaign, "Feel Like an MVP" will feature Mahomes quarterbacking the gifting season, providing inspiration and ideas to help his fans win the gift-giving season. Debuting on the NFL network, the holiday campaign will feature Mahomes in national TV and radio spots, regional out-of-home ads, in-store signage and additional PR and social media campaigns.

About 15 and the Mahomies Foundation

In 2019, Mahomes established the 15 and the Mahomies foundation with a goal to make a significant and positive difference in the lives of children. The foundation's signature program is called 15 FOR 15, which supports 15 youth charitable initiatives ranging from academics, science, the arts, classroom supplies and athletics to children with disabilities, after-school programs and more. To learn more, visit 15andthemahomies.org.

About Helzberg Diamonds

Helzberg Diamonds®, a retail and online jewelry store focused on customer service, was founded in 1915 and has more than 200 stores nationwide featuring a wide selection of fine jewelry, including diamond engagement rings and wedding rings, precious gems and watches. Helzberg Diamonds takes pride in its history of offering exceptional value, exclusive designs and timeless jewelry. Helzberg Diamonds is based in North Kansas City, Missouri, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK/A and BRK/B). For the locations nearest you, call 1-800-HELZBERG (800-435-9237) or visit Helzberg.com.

