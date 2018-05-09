Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail

"The Oracle solutions enable our store associates to consult with shoppers throughout the store. The vision is to make it easier to complete transactions and allow customers to interact with us on their terms," said Jeff Rohr, Chief Information Officer, Helzberg Diamonds. "The Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service interface is intuitive for store associates helping to provide a seamless sales experience for customers, which is a priority for us."

Helzberg chose BTM Global, a Gold-level member of the Oracle Partner Network and premier provider of retail system integration and development services. BTM Global provides transition, life-cycle support, and payment integration and upgrade services. Additionally, Helzberg continues to integrate Oracle Retail technology with third party solutions to enhance a unified shopping experience across their brand.

"Oracle Retail Xstore serves as an Omnichannel platform that empowers retailers, like Helzberg, to grow with a better understanding of the customers they serve with a key eye toward inventory visibility," said Ray Carlin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Retail. "Oracle values the long-standing partnership between Helzberg and MICROS. We look forward to building upon that relationship to continue to deliver innovation."

About Helzberg Diamonds

Helzberg Diamonds®, a retail and online jewelry store focused on customer service, was founded in 1915 and has more than 200 stores nationwide, featuring a wide selection of fine jewelry, including diamond engagement rings and wedding rings, precious gems and watches. Helzberg Diamonds takes pride in its history of offering exceptional value, exclusive designs and timeless jewelry. Helzberg Diamonds is based in North Kansas City, Mo., and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. For the locations nearest you, call 1-800-HELZBERG (800-435-9237) or visit helzberg.com.

About Oracle Retail:

Oracle provides retailers with a complete, open, and integrated suite of best-of-breed business applications, cloud services, and hardware that are engineered to work together and empower commerce. Leading fashion, grocery, and specialty retailers use Oracle solutions to anticipate market changes, simplify operations and inspire authentic brand interactions. For more information, visit our website at www.oracle.com/retail.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud delivers hundreds of SaaS applications and enterprise-class PaaS and IaaS services to customers in more than 195 countries and territories while processing 55 billion transactions a day. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

