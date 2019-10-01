Helzberg Diamonds Ordains Associates To Become First Jeweler To Offer Free Marriage Ceremonies

To better understand people's views of wedding traditions, Helzberg Diamonds recently issued a survey to 1,000 U.S. millennials and found that a resounding 91% of those surveyed would consider eloping, and 63% of already-married millennials would elope if they had to do it all over again. Inspired by the survey data, and by couples who shared their wedding plans with associates across the country, the company decided to invite couples to get "Hitched at Helzberg."

"We listen to our customers, and know that many wish to modernize current wedding traditions," said Beryl Raff, chairman and chief executive officer of Helzberg Diamonds. "We discovered that not only did we already have some ordained associates on staff, a few stores had also performed marriage ceremonies upon request! Inspired by these stories, we wanted to become the destination that could, and would, officiate for these couples in a relaxed and comfortable environment."

Elevating the in-store experience

Beginning Oct. 2, 2019, couples interested in getting "Hitched at Helzberg" just need to bring their partner and their marriage license to their nearest Helzberg Diamonds location – no purchase necessary. Ordained associates will be available to perform free marriage ceremonies during regular work hours in any Helzberg Diamonds location.

"The Universal Life Church has a long and proud history of making the institution of marriage more personal and more accessible," said Rev. George Freeman, presiding chaplain of the ULC. "We're excited to welcome new members into the ULC family and are thrilled that so many associates of Helzberg Diamonds chose to get ordained."

Couples who plan to get "Hitched at Helzberg" will be responsible for securing and submitting their marriage licenses and witnesses in accordance with their state laws prior to the ceremony. Participating couples will receive a custom celebration kit from Helzberg Diamonds following the ceremony, including a commemorative marriage certificate.

Shifting marriage trends

The recent survey data uncovered additional trends and perceptions of modern love and romance, including:

More than half of all respondents believe current engagement trends and wedding traditions should be modernized

The top-three reasons millennials consider eloping are to save money (59%), to avoid having to plan the ceremony (46%) and to keep the ceremony more intimate (43%)

56% percent of respondents who hope to get married would prefer someone other than a religious figure to officiate their wedding

More than half of respondents don't believe there is a set time people should be together before getting engaged; in fact, 54% of respondents know of couples, or they themselves, got engaged after knowing their partner for one month or less

70% of millennials surveyed said it's acceptable for women to propose to men

To learn more about getting "Hitched at Helzberg" or to find a store near you, visit Helzberg.com/Hitched.

About Helzberg Diamonds

Helzberg Diamonds®, a retail and online jewelry store focused on customer service, outstanding quality, and value was founded in 1915 and has more than 200 stores nationwide featuring a wide selection of fine jewelry, including diamond engagement rings and wedding rings, precious gems and watches. Helzberg Diamonds, an innovator in the retail jewelry industry, takes pride in offering exceptional value, exclusive designs and timeless jewelry. Helzberg Diamonds is based in North Kansas City, Missouri, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK/A and BRK/B). For the locations nearest you, call 1-800-HELZBERG (800-435-9237) or visit Helzberg.com.

About the Survey

Helzberg Diamonds, national jewelry experts in service of helping today's couples feel loved, recently partnered with Wakefield Research, a third-party research facility, to conduct a survey of 1,000 U.S. millennials between May 28-June 1, 2019 in order to better understand the changing dynamics of modern romance and wedding and engagement traditions. To learn more visit Helzberg.com/Hitched.

About Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church (ULC) is a nondenominational religious organization that has granted millions of members across the globe all the rights and privileges to perform legal wedding ceremonies. Membership is open to anyone, and the ULC welcomes individuals of all backgrounds and belief systems. Becoming ordained is free and can be done entirely online at ULC.org. Since the organization's founding, ULC has provided legal ordination to over 20 million people worldwide. Couples seeking more information about how to get married in accordance to their state laws are encouraged to visit ULC.org to learn more.

