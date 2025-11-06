Helzberg Unveils New Store Concepts in New York and Dallas, Reinvigorating the Brick-and-Mortar Jewelry Experience for Today's Couples

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helzberg is redefining the future of jewelry shopping with the launch of its innovative new store concepts in New York and Dallas, opening in November. These next-generation brick-and-mortar stores represent a bold investment in an elevated, interactive luxury shopping experience where digital discovery meets hands-on craftsmanship.

Aligned with insights from Helzberg's latest consumer study, the new retail environments are purpose-built for how today's couples shop: collaboratively, with a desire for customization, education, and seamless integration of digital and in-person experiences. According to the study, 83% of couples say the ability to purchase in-store is important, and nearly three in five plan to consult a jeweler and buy in person. The findings also reveal that 47% of shoppers rate the ability to customize their ring as very important, and 76% would invest more in a custom design—preferences that are front and center in the new store features.

Key elements of the new concepts include an interactive "custom bar" for couples to design together, a view into the jeweler's workshop where craftsmanship takes center stage, and a welcoming, comfortable environment for what is sometimes the biggest purchase of a customer's life so far. Stores will also feature a specially curated selection of elevated pieces, including a larger diamond carat-weight offering in engagement rings and wedding bands, plus an expanded Luxe Jewelry assortment that showcases upscale designs for discerning luxury customers. The in-store experience is fully complemented by Helzberg's digital resources, including the Love & Marriage Studio, which provides education, inspiration, and free access to expert resources before couples ever visit a store.

"Helzberg's new stores are built around what our customers tell us they value most—personalization, expert guidance, and a seamless journey from site to in-store experience," said Mitch Maggart, Helzberg Executive VP, Chief Retail Officer. "This is the next step in Helzberg's commitment to meet the customer wherever they shop, seamlessly connecting the online inventory, in-store experience, and endless custom options to make every piece as personal as the moment it celebrates."

Helzberg champions the belief that every couple deserves to find the ring that's right for their story, whether lab-grown or natural, diamond or gemstone, in-store or online. Helzberg's investments in both digital and reimagined brick-and-mortar spaces is data-driven and customer-first, blending a legacy of trusted service with the innovation today's shoppers expect.

