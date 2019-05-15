HEMA and Albert Heijn Have Announced the Locations of Their Joint Pilot Stores: Utrecht and Rotterdam

AMSTERDAM, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HEMA and Albert Heijn are going to open two combined pilot stores in the autumn of 2019. These stores will offer customers HEMA products and Albert Heijn groceries. The locations of the pilot stores have been announced: Utrecht (Oudegracht) and Rotterdam (Beursplein). The HEMA stores will offer a full Albert Heijn range of fresh and non-perishable groceries. Customers will be able to checkout at the HEMA and Albert Heijn self-scan checkout machines.

Earlier this year, HEMA announced its strategic plans. The plans include entering strategic partnerships with national and international partners and greater investment in HEMA's home market, the Netherlands. The partnership with Albert Heijn is in line with these ambitions.

For Albert Heijn, this pilot project in cooperation with HEMA further strengthens the supermarket chain's expansion and development of convenience stores and food services in the centres of large cities to make the stores more easily accessible to customers. Albert Heijn is opening more stores in city centres with ranges and facilities tailored to the target groups there. Examples include Allerhande Kookt, "tap to go" and self-scan checkout machines.

Ever since 1926, HEMA has been making daily life better, easier and more fun for its customers. With products and services that stand out because of their good quality, attractive design and affordable prices. HEMA has over 32,000 own-brand products and services, more than 750 stores in 10 countries on 2 continents, and over 19,000 employees.

