Hemab Appoints Mads Behrndt as Chief Financial Officer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemab ApS ("Hemab"), a biotech company developing next generation therapeutics for serious underserved bleeding and thrombosis disorders, today announces the appointment of Mads Behrndt as Chief Financial Officer.

Mads brings more than 14 years of financial experience in the international capital markets as well as in business development. Most recently Mads was a Partner at PwC's Corporate Finance team, where he led and executed private and public company financings and M&A transactions. This appointment follows the successful closing of Hemab's US$ 55 million Series A financing in July 2021, to enable the Company to build a platform of monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of rare bleeding disorders.

Benny Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer of Hemab, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Mads to Hemab at this exciting time for the Company, as we look to accelerate progress in our pipeline and prepare our first candidate for clinical development. Mads will be responsible for advancing the strategy, planning and execution of our future financing and business development plans. Mads will play a key role in market assessment and positioning as part of our efforts to build a fully-fledged clinical company dedicated to bringing a new generation of therapies for patients with serious bleeding and thrombosis disorders."

Mads Behrndt, Chief Financial Officer of Hemab, stated: "I am excited to join Hemab, a company backed by a transatlantic syndicate of top tier investors and focused on developing disruptive therapies for several underserved hematological diseases. I'm particularly impressed by Hemab's stellar team of experts and the potential of its promising pipeline of monoclonal and bispecific antibody-based therapeutics. I look forward to working with Benny and the team in guiding Hemab through its next stages of growth."

About Hemab

Hemab is an emerging biotech company developing next generation therapeutics for serious, underserved bleeding and thrombosis disorders. The Company was founded by Johan Henrik Faber, Søren Bjørn, Hans Wandall, Thomas Batchelor and Mads Behrndt who secured the seed financing round with Novo Seeds, the early-stage investment and company creation team of Novo Holdings, which also invested in the Series A financing alongside HealthCap and RA Capital Management. Based in Denmark and the US, the Company is led by a team of drug developers and scientists with deep expertise in thrombosis and hemostasis. Hemab has exclusive licenses to state-of-the-art antibody technologies from both Novo Nordisk A/S and Genmab A/S. Hemab aims to progress its pipeline of monoclonal and bispecific antibody-based therapeutics with the vision to transform the treatment paradigm for blood disease patients - from orphan disorders to broad indications with high unmet need. Further information: www.hemab.com.

