Hemab Therapeutics Expands Leadership with Appointment of Anant Murthy, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned global market access and commercialization expert brings demonstrated track record of successful specialty medicine launches to support Hemab's multiple clinical programs in high unmet need diseases

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemab Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel prophylactic therapeutics for serious, underserved bleeding and thrombotic disorders, today announced the appointment of Anant Murthy, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Murthy will lead the company's global efforts in market access, launch, and commercialization, bringing Hemab's promising pipeline of treatments for Glanzmann thrombasthenia (GT), Von Willebrand disease (VWD), and other neglected blood clotting disorders with high unmet needs to patients worldwide.

Anant brings a wealth of unique experience in delivering specialized medicines to patients facing significant health challenges. His prior experience as EMEA General Manager at argenx, Vice President at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and multiple senior leadership roles at ARIAD Pharmaceuticals and Celgene Corporation, among others, have equipped him with the expertise and demonstrated track record required to navigate the complexities of developing and delivering innovative therapies to those in need.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anant as our COO. His extensive experience, coupled with his creative and innovative thinking, makes him the perfect fit for Hemab to ensure our breakthrough treatments reach patients who have waited decades for preventative options," said Benny Sorensen, MD, PhD, CEO of Hemab. "His proven track record makes this a pivotal moment for our patient communities. As we advance into late development of sutacimig for GT and accelerate HMB-002 as a preventative treatment for VWD, Anant's patient-centric mindset will be invaluable in bringing these innovative medicines to patients and helping us build additional franchise portfolio assets."

Dr. Murthy stated, "I am excited to join Hemab, a company deeply committed to patients with bleeding disorders who have been underserved for decades. Hemab is a company fueled by integrity, passion, perseverance, and smart work across multiple geographic areas. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to build the global infrastructure needed to bring our groundbreaking therapies to those who need them the most."

Hemab Therapeutics is dedicated to addressing the needs of patients with rare and complex blood disorders. With Dr. Murthy at the helm of operations, the company is poised to make significant strides in the availability and accessibility of life-changing therapies.

About Hemab Therapeutics

Hemab is a multiple clinical-asset biotechnology company developing novel prophylactic therapeutics for serious, underserved bleeding and thrombotic disorders. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Copenhagen, Denmark, Hemab is progressing a pipeline of innovative therapeutic solutions, leveraging a variety of cutting-edge technologies and approaches to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with high unmet need. The company's strategic guidance, Hemab 1-2-5™, targets building a pipeline of development programs to deliver long-awaited innovation for patients with high unmet need diseases like Glanzmann thrombasthenia, Factor VII Deficiency, Von Willebrand Disease, and others. Learn more at hemab.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and X .

