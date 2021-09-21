Hemanext Announces That Hypoxic Blood Storage Study Has Been Recognized As Best Original Research Paper By AABB

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemanext Inc. ("Hemanext" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in blood processing and storage technology, today announced that AABB, the leading international not-for-profit association representing healthcare providers and institutions involved in transfusion medicine and biotherapies, has given its Research Innovation in Scientific Excellence (RISE) award to a scientific paper co-written by the company's Chief Scientific Officer, Andrew Dunham, PhD, and Principal Scientist, Tatsuro Yoshida, PhD.

The award, which recognizes the best original research article published in Transfusion, the association's peer-reviewed scientific journal and available here, was presented for the February 2020 paper.

The paper explores the effects of certain storage methods – in particular, limiting oxygen to create hypoxic conditions – on the quality of red blood cells (RBCs). The scientists conclude that hypoxic storage improves the metabolic quality of stored RBCs, which may translate into improved clinical outcomes for transfusion patients.1

Every year in the United States more than 11 million red blood cell units are transfused, a massive lifesaving effort made possible by blood bank processing and storage.2 However, as stated storage methods can lead to a series of biochemical and morphological modifications that render red blood cells less effective in treating patients who need them.3

"Our research clearly demonstrated that processing and storing blood in a hypoxic state better maintains the integrity of red blood cells and this may enhance their efficacy," said Dr. Dunham. "We look forward to continuing our research in this area, given the fundamental importance of blood processing and storage for global healthcare. We are grateful to be recognized for this paper, which supports the important work Hemanext is doing as we strive to develop technologies that may improve clinical outcomes for transfusion recipients."

Martin Cannon, CEO of Hemanext, said, "We are proud that our colleagues and collaborators have been recognized by AABB for their impressive work on this paper, and we applaud the authors for their efforts in advancing science with an eye toward the betterment of transfusion patients worldwide. As a company, we are constantly working toward a world in which patients are able to receive fewer transfusions with the help of novel medical technology that protects the quality of stored RBCs. Our innovations are underpinned by cutting edge research from some of the best and the brightest in the field, and today we recognize and celebrate their work alongside the entire blood community."

David Green, President of AABB, added, "We are pleased to honor this paper with our RISE Award, which annually recognizes an original research article of impeccable study design, innovation, significance, and effective communication, and we commend the scientists for their work. This study marks an important contribution to the field."

Drs. Dunham and Yoshida will be recognized alongside Angelo D'Alessandro, PhD; Davide Stefanoni, BS; Fatima Mohmoud; Jose Cancelas, MD, PhD; Neeta Rugg, MS (Bio Sci); Sarah Stocker; Shawnagay Nestheide; and Travis Nemkov, PhD, at AABB's annual awards ceremony on November 16, 2021.

About Hemanext

Hemanext is a privately held medical technology company based in Lexington, MA that is dedicated to improving the quality, safety, efficacy, and cost of transfusion therapy. The company's research and development efforts center on the study of hypoxically stored red blood cells (RBCs). The company's aim is to significantly improve the quality of stored red blood cell (RBCs) by limiting oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the storage environment4.

Since its founding in 2008, Hemanext has envisioned a world with fewer and better transfusions. In its early years, multiple grants from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) enabled the company to demonstrate the feasibility of hypoxic RBC storage, develop its first prototype system, and conduct in vivo research.

On April 13, 2021, Hemanext announced that it had received CE Mark certification for Hemanext ONE, clearing the way for the medical device to be sold in European markets.

In the EU, the system is CE Marked for the processing and storage CPD/ PAGGSM Red Blood Cells, Leukocytes Reduced (LR RBC) that have been prepared and processed with the HEMANEXT ONE system within 24-hours of collection. The HEMANEXT ONE system limits the O2 and CO2 levels in the storage environment. Red Blood Cells Leukocytes Reduced, O2 /CO2 Reduced may be stored for up to 42 days at 1-6°C. HEMANEXT ONE is used for volumes no greater than 350 ml of LR RBC.

In the United States, the company is preparing for a Q4 submission of its FDA application for U.S. market authorization; the product remains available for investigational use only in the U.S.

Preclinical data show that the medical device can maintain RBCs at or below 20% oxygen saturation for up to 42 days, thereby creating hypoxic RBCs. Clinical studies are being initiated to measure the impact of hypoxic RBCs on patient outcomes and the potential cost savings.

