Hemato Oncology Testing Market, 2024 - Increasing Collaborations for Developing New Assay Kits, and Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

The "Hemato Oncology Testing Market by Product & Services (Assay Kits, Services), Cancer (Leukemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma), Technology (PCR, NGS, IHC), End-User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hemato Oncology Testing Market is Projected to Reach USD 4.0 Billion By 2024 from USD 2.0 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.8%.



Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising incidences & prevalence of leukemia, increasing collaborations for developing new assay kits, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.



Services accounted for the larger share of the hemato oncology testing market in 2018



Based on product & service, the market is segmented into assay kits and services. In 2018, the services segment accounted for a larger share of this market majorly due to the high prevalence of leukemia & lymphoma. The market is set to grow on account of increasing collaborations between hemato oncology testing product manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies.



Leukemia accounted for the largest share of the hemato oncology testing market in 2018



Based on cancer type, the hemato oncology testing market has been segmented into three types - leukemia, lymphoma, and other cancers. Leukemia accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the need for continuous monitoring of leukemia patients. In addition, increasing awareness about checking the status of minimal residual disease (MRD) in leukemia patients is another factor supporting market growth.



North America dominates the hemato oncology testing market



North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the hemato oncology testing in 2018. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the availability of reimbursement for hemato oncology testing products, increasing awareness regarding advanced treatment theories, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.



12 Company Profiles

12.1 F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

12.2 Abbott Laboratories

12.3 Qiagen N.V.

12.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.5 Illumina, Inc.

12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.7 Molecularmd (Subsidiary of Icon PLC)

12.8 Archerdx, Inc.

12.9 Arup Laboratories Inc.

12.10 Asuragen, Inc.

12.11 Invivoscribe, Inc.

12.12 Adaptive Biotechnologies.



