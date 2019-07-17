Hematogenix Announces the Global Availability of BCMA Flow Cytometry and IHC Assays

TINLEY PARK, Ill., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hematogenix®, a global leader in the field of cancer research and immuno-oncology testing, announces the availability of the assessment of B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) by flow cytometry and immunohistochemistry (IHC) at its facilities globally. BCMA also known as tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily member 17 (TNFRS17) is a cell surface receptor which recognizes B-cell activating factor (BAFF).

BCMA is a promising target in the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma and potentially other B-cell disorders. Statistics have shown that even with treatment, approximately half of patients with multiple myeloma live for five years after diagnosis. In the United States alone, the American Cancer Society® estimates just over 32,000 new cases in 2019. BCMA assessment is a valuable tool that can be utilized in clinical trials involving CAR-T cells. CAR-T cell therapy may offer new promises for diseases such as multiple myeloma.

"We have successfully validated multiple BCMA assays by both flow cytometry and immunohistochemistry (IHC) in selected indications, including multiple myeloma. With the use of these two platforms to assess BCMA, we can consistently provide a broad menu of testing services to support cancer research," said Hytham Al-Masri, M.D., CEO and Founder of Hematogenix. "The validation of these tests supports our mission to stay at the forefront of cancer research supporting our current and future pharma partners to provide new treatment solutions for patients diagnosed with cancer."

The BCMA IHC assay has been validated on FFPE tissue blocks, including decalcified bone marrow core biopsies as a single stain and as a dual stain with other biomarkers such as CD138. Multiple BCMA flow cytometry assays have been validated on bone marrow aspirate, alone or as part of a broader multiple myeloma minimal residual disease (MRD) panel. The testing is available globally through Hematogenix's operations in China, Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Hematogenix is a global biotechnology company providing reference laboratory services. The Company's expert staff includes board-certified clinical, anatomic, and hematopathologists working in conjunction with top scientists around the world to provide quality testing, consultation, and guidance for all aspects of the Company's Pharma and Diagnostic Services. Hematogenix's global clinical laboratories are CAP, and CLIA certified, GCP-compliant, and serve both the pharmaceutical industry as a specialized clinical research organization and the oncology industry as a clinical and anatomic testing provider.

