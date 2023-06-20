Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market - Global Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2027 - Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies Bodes well for the Sector

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Jun, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hematologic malignancies testing market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027

The major factors, including growing occurrences of blood cancer and extensive development in technology, are fueling the growth of the market. Hematologic malignancies are cancers that affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes. Leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma are the common types of blood cancer. Hematologic malignancies testing is a medical testing method that helps to diagnose blood cancer.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are a rise in R&D activities, increasing favorable government funding, rising emphasis on personalized medicine, increasing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals, rise in aging population base, growing adoption of inorganic growth strategies, an increasing number of product launches, and immense potential for emerging submarkets.

Increasing Occurrence of Blood-Related Disorders

The growing incidences of blood-related disorders, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, are bolstering the growth of the market globally.

According to the American Cancer Society, in the United States, around every 3 minutes, a person is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. Owing to the rise in the number of patients who have hematologic cancer, the surge in the need for early detection and treatment of blood cancers is augmenting the growth of the market.

Blood cancers are the fifth most common malignancy across the world and the second primary reason for cancer death. For instance, more than 300,000 people are diagnosed yearly with leukemia and 400,000 with lymphoma across the globe.

Technological Advancements and Rise in R&D Activities

The evolution of new technologies in the healthcare sector is surging the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of new innovative technologies, such as digital PCR, next-generation sequencing, cytogenetics, and others, is strengthening the growth of the market.

The developments are helping to minimize the cost and time of treatment and improve the quality of human life. Moreover, the rise in R&D activities is propelling the growth of the market.

Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies

Growing inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and an increasing number of product launches by market players are bolstering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
  • Asuragen Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
  • F.Hoffmann-La-Roche AG
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • ICON plc.
  • Invitae Corporation
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  • Invivoscribe, Inc.

Report Scope:

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market, By Component:

  • Kits
  • Gene Panels
  • Molecular Clonality Testing
  • Translocation Testing
  • Mutation Testing
  • Others
  • Services

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market, By Component:

  • Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
  • Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
  • Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)
  • Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
  • Others

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market, By Therapeutic Indication:

  • Leukemia
  • Lymphoma
  • Multiple Myeloma
  • Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
  • Others

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Academic & Research Institutions
  • Others

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Europe & CIS
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Egypt
  • Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zdz3s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Solar Panel Recycling Market Report 2023: Supportive Government Policies Bodes Well for the Sector - Forecasts to 2028

Global Long Read Sequencing Industry Research Report 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.