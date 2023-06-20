Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market - Global Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2027 - Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies Bodes well for the Sector

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hematologic malignancies testing market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027

The major factors, including growing occurrences of blood cancer and extensive development in technology, are fueling the growth of the market. Hematologic malignancies are cancers that affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes. Leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma are the common types of blood cancer. Hematologic malignancies testing is a medical testing method that helps to diagnose blood cancer.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are a rise in R&D activities, increasing favorable government funding, rising emphasis on personalized medicine, increasing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals, rise in aging population base, growing adoption of inorganic growth strategies, an increasing number of product launches, and immense potential for emerging submarkets.



Increasing Occurrence of Blood-Related Disorders



The growing incidences of blood-related disorders, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, are bolstering the growth of the market globally.

According to the American Cancer Society, in the United States, around every 3 minutes, a person is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. Owing to the rise in the number of patients who have hematologic cancer, the surge in the need for early detection and treatment of blood cancers is augmenting the growth of the market.

Blood cancers are the fifth most common malignancy across the world and the second primary reason for cancer death. For instance, more than 300,000 people are diagnosed yearly with leukemia and 400,000 with lymphoma across the globe.



Technological Advancements and Rise in R&D Activities



The evolution of new technologies in the healthcare sector is surging the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of new innovative technologies, such as digital PCR, next-generation sequencing, cytogenetics, and others, is strengthening the growth of the market.

The developments are helping to minimize the cost and time of treatment and improve the quality of human life. Moreover, the rise in R&D activities is propelling the growth of the market.



Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies



Growing inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and an increasing number of product launches by market players are bolstering the growth of the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Asuragen Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

F.Hoffmann-La-Roche AG

Illumina, Inc.

ICON plc.

Invitae Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market, By Component:

Kits

Gene Panels

Molecular Clonality Testing

Translocation Testing

Mutation Testing

Others

Services

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Others

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market, By Therapeutic Indication:

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Others

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey

