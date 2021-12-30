DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the hematology analyzers and reagents market are Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Horiba, Siemens, and Sysmex.



The global hematology analyzers and reagents market is expected to grow from $3.93 billion in 2020 to $4.31 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The hematology analyzers and reagents market consist of sales of hematology analyzers and reagents. Hematology analyzers provide complete blood count (CBC) with a three-part differential white blood cell (WBC) count and can detect small cell populations to diagnose rare blood conditions, measure cell morphology.



The hematology analyzers and reagents market covered in this report is segmented by product into hematology analysers, hemostasis analysers, plasma protein analysers, hemoglobin analysers, erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyser, coagulation analyser, flow cytometers, slide stainers, differential counters, hematology stains. It is also segmented by applications into anemias, blood cancers, hemorrhagic conditions, infection related conditions, immune system related conditions, others and by end user into specialized research institutes, hospitals, specialized diagnostic centers, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Recalls of defective hematology analyzers is acting as a restraint on the hematology analyzers and reagents market. A product recall is done by the manufacturer or developer of the product as a precautionary measure when safety issues or defects are discovered that can endanger the consumer. A faulty hematology analyzer may provide wrong results and may lead to misdiagnosis, affecting consumer confidence in the analyzers.

Regulatory authorities caution healthcare professionals to be aware of the potential for inaccurate diagnostic results with these analyzers and to take appropriate actions including the use of alternative diagnostic testing or confirming analyzer results with manual scanning or estimate of cell counts. For instance, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences recalled its DxH800 and DxH600 and DxH 900 hematology analyzers due to the risk of inaccurate results. Such kind of product recalls not only pose serious safety risk to the public but can also cause significant financial and reputational damage to the companies concerned.



The rising number of blood donations globally is driving the hematology analyzers and reagents market as hematology analyzers are used to test and screen blood in blood banks. Blood collected from donors through blood donation camps or bloodmobiles is sent to blood banks where hematology analyzers are used to screen and test the blood. These screening tests determine the blood type, analyze the blood plasma and detect infectious diseases. Blood banks are witnessing a huge outflow of blood to hospitals and other end-users and inflow of blood from blood donations on a daily basis.



Hematology analyzers manufacturers are increasingly investing in the research and development of analyzers with microfluidics technology that use low volumes of sample and reagents. Microfluidics deal with the flow of liquids inside channels as small as a few micrometers. Low reagent consumption by hematology analyzers with microfluidics technology helps reduce operating costs significantly.

For instance, the HA5 hematology system from BioSystems is based on microfluidics technology and uses approximately 75% less reagents compared to normal hematology analyzers. Also, the respons3H and respons5H hematology systems by DiaSys use microfluidics technology and consume 70% less reagents.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



