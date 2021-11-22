Hematology Analyzers Market to Grow by USD 2.98 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Rising Use of Automated Systems in the Healthcare Sector to Drive Growth | Technavio

Based on product, the instruments segment offered significant growth opportunities for market players in 2020. Based on the geography, the market witnessed maximum growth in North America in 2020, and the region is expected to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for blood and blood components are expected to foster the growth of the hematology analyzers market in North America.

Hematology Analyzers Market: Major Growth Drivers



The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Rising use of automated systems in healthcare sector

Growing demand for blood and blood components

Product launches

View a Free Sample Report for more information about the trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the hematology analyzers market.

Hematology Analyzers Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers hematology analyzers such as Alinity h-series, CELL-DYN Sapphire, and more.

The company offers hematology analyzers such as Alinity h-series, CELL-DYN Sapphire, and more. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc: The company offers hematology analyzer named D-10 Hemoglobin Testing System.

The company offers hematology analyzer named D-10 Hemoglobin Testing System. Boule Diagnostics AB: The company offers human hematology analyzers such as Swelab and others.

Reasons to Buy Hematology Analyzers Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hematology analyzers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hematology analyzers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hematology analyzers market across North America , Asia , Europe , and ROW

, , , and ROW Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hematology analyzers market vendors

Read our Free Sample for additional highlights on the hematology analyzers market

Related Reports

Bloodstream Infection Testing Market: The bloodstream infection testing market has been segmented by technology (conventional testing and non-conventional testing) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

The bloodstream infection testing market has been segmented by technology (conventional testing and non-conventional testing) and geography ( , , , and ROW). Influenza Diagnostics Market: The influenza diagnostics market has been segmented by end-user (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic and research centers, and homecare), type (point-of-care testing, immunodiagnostics, and molecular diagnostics), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

Hematology Analyzers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.71 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Boule Diagnostics AB, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Sysmex Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio