Hematology Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026

LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Hematology Diagnostics Market - Overview



Hematology is defined as the diagnostic classification of cells present in the blood and resulting identification of diseases of the blood-forming organs and diseases of the blood.It includes the calculation of WBC, RBC, and platelets.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5442934



The analysis for hematologic disorders is related to disease monitoring, prognosis, diagnosis, and screening. Rise in prevalence of blood disorders, technological advancements and introduction of new technically advanced fully automated hematology analyzers, significant demand for laboratory automation, and increase in consolidation among market players and diagnostic laboratories are key factors that are expected to drive the global hematology diagnostics market during the forecast period.



The hematology diagnostics market has been segmented based on product type, end-user, and geography.Based on product type, the hematology diagnostics market has been classified into hematology instruments and hematology consumables.



In terms of end-user, the market has been segregated into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, academic institutes, and others. Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of the hematology diagnostics market in the near future.Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders.



Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases.The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for product, application and geography for the period 2017 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors.



The revenue generated from each product and application was calculated by considering the hematology diagnostics market product sales.



The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on product type, end-user, and geography.



The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the hematology diagnostics market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides the Porter's five forces analysis, the acquisitions timeline of the hematology diagnostics market companies, SWOT analysis of the market, key vendor and distributor analysis, and comparative analysis of the hematology diagnostics market.



Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share.All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market.



Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the hematology diagnostics market.



The report also profiles the major players operating in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.Companies profiled in the hematology diagnostics market report include Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, F.



Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Siemens Healthineers, HORIBA, Ltd., HemoCue AB, and Danaher (Beckman Coulter, Inc.).



The hematology diagnostics market has been segmented as follows:



Hematology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type

Hematology Instruments

Hematology Analyzers

Fully-automated Hematology Analyzers

Semi-automated Hematology Analyzers

Flow Cytometers

Others



Hematology Consumables

Reagents

Stains

Controls & Calibrators

Others



Hematology Diagnostics Market, by End-user

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic Institutes

Others



Hematology Diagnostics Market Revenue, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5442934



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hematology-diagnostics-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-volume-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018---2026-300669682.html