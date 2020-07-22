Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association and Horizon CME announce collaboration to provide Board Certified Oncology Pharmacy (BCOP) accredited education at APP Oncology Summits

PORTLAND, Ore., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) and Horizon CME (HCME) jointly announce their collaboration to provide BCOP accredited education to oncology pharmacists through HCME's Advanced Practice Provider Oncology Summit (APPOS) series. APPOS is a two-day conference designed to provide APPs with the latest evidence-based strategies to optimize care and outcomes for patients with cancer. This conference is planned with and for advanced practice providers (NPs, PAs, pharmacists, and nurse specialists) and is a collaborative effort of oncology clinicians from multiple organizations in each community. The collaboration will increase access to BCOP education to pharmacists on local and regional levels.

HOPA is a national organization representing pharmacy practitioners and other healthcare providers specializing in hematology/oncology pharmacy care at all levels of practice. HOPA provides BCOP accredited education designed for pharmacists looking to gain knowledge and strategies relevant to disease prevention and treatment, improve their problem-solving skills, stay on track to accomplish their recertification and engage in lifelong learning to improve their practice.

Horizon CME develops and conducts APPOS, a two-day conference covering a broad spectrum of oncology topics in over 18 cities across the nation. Each educational conference is developed by and for APPs, and pharmacists play an integral role on planning committees to ensure the content is relevant to them as vital members of the cancer care team. The collaboration with HOPA will allow HCME to offer BCOP accredited education and further increase the appeal and access to quality oncology education to pharmacists.

"We are excited to share the BCOP sessions developed for HOPA's 2020 Annual Conference with Horizon CME. Giving oncology pharmacists in hard to reach areas across the country access to high-quality education, will help strengthen the pharmacist community," said LeAnne Kennedy, Member at Large, HOPA Board Member. "

"For Horizon CME, this collaboration is a logical extension of our goal to bring high-quality, BCOP accredited oncology education to pharmacists right in their backyards, and in the current environment, right in their homes, as well," said Brian Lee, PharmD, president and medical director of Horizon CME. "Each of our APPOS meetings is developed with a local practicing, multi-disciplinary team of APPs to ensure the education meets the needs of the providers within the designated community. Having the expertise and reach of HOPA aids in that goal."

About HOPA: Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) is a nonprofit, education-based organization formed in 2004 to help oncology and hematology pharmacy practitioners and their associates the best possible cancer care. HOPA supports research, provides education, encourages professional development and advocates for health policy issues that improve patient care.

About Horizon CME: Founded in 2007, Horizon CME (HCME) is a continuing medical education company dedicated to providing quality continuing education activities furthering knowledge, skills, and practice for healthcare providers to ultimately improve patient outcomes. Horizon CME provides quality oncology education to advanced practice providers within the local communities they practice with low cost and convenience. For more information, visit www.apponcologysummit.com.

Contact: Krista Ray – HOPA - [email protected]

Stacy Heatherington – Horizon CME – (503) 659-5558 - [email protected]

SOURCE Horizon CME

